Healthy Snacks Essential Wherever Kids Are Getting Schooled

You don't have to be a math teacher to understand this simple equation:

Healthy lunch + Healthy snacks = Healthy learning.

So wherever the kiddos are learning this year, parents need to pay close attention to what they're packing in their lunches OR what they're stocking up in their pantries. Crispy Fruit Freeze-dried fruit snacks are the perfect grab-n-go snack to throw in their backpacks …OR the perfect grab-n-stay snack to munch on during online lectures. This one-ingredient, no-sugar-added snack will keep kids energized wherever they're learning.

New FDA Guidelines

One major area of concern for parents is the amount of added sugar their kids will be consuming. And for good reason, particularly when you consider the risks of obesity and Type 2 Diabetes, currently rising in children according to the CDC1. On their own, these conditions pose serious health issues, but are also among the underlying health conditions that place individuals at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. The FDA has also updated their guidelines when it comes to added sugar. The new Dietary Guidelines, which are due out by the end of 2020:

It advises Americans to restrict added sugar to no more than 6 percent of total calories, down from 10 percent. Added sugars make up on average 13 percent of our daily energy intake coming primarily from several foods. "Nearly 70 percent of added sugars intake comes from 5 food categories: sugar sweetened beverages (SSB), desserts and sweet snacks, coffee and tea (with their additions), candy and sugars, and breakfast cereals and bars," the report says. "Evidence suggests that adverse effects of added sugars, particularly from SSB, may contribute to unhealthy weight gain and obesity-related health outcomes."2

Power Your Lunchbox (PYL)

Start with a nutritious lunch. Power Your Lunchbox has donated 1.3 million meals to families in need through Feeding America. This year, they've added United Fresh Start Foundation to support children's accessibility to fresh fruits and vegetables. So, whether parents will be packing their kids' lunches OR serving them at home, there's great information and nutritious lunch ideas they can check out at the 7th annual Power Your Lunchbox campaign from Produce for Kids.

"Crispy Green has been supporting this worthwhile program since it began in 2014. Our missions are in perfect harmony as we strive to promote healthier snacking for kids and anyone interested in leading a healthier lifestyle. We celebrate our partnership and continue our journey to Using Food As A Force For Good™."

~Angela Liu, Crispy Green Founder & CEO

