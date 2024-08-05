Crispy Green Teams with Nurse Alice to Transform Kids' School Lunches: Survey Reveals Parental Challenges and Nutrition Concerns

– Crispy Green is Partnering with "America's Favorite Nurse," Nurse Alice Benjamin, to Share School Lunch Tips and Sensible Lunch Swaps as Part of Crispy Green's Back-to-School Survival Guide –

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crispy Green's Back-to-School Lunch Survey reveals that 33% of parents of children ages 6 to 12 find school lunch planning stressful. Parents struggle to balance work, school, and home life, getting out of the door on time, stocking up on school supplies, and managing after-school activities. However, 25% of parents still find time to prepare lunch for their children. On average, parents start thinking about school lunch planning 2.5 days in advance, and 1 in 10 prepares lunches on the spot.

Crispy Green's Crispy Fruit snacks are a delicious, nutritious option kids love and an easy way to sneak in more fruit servings. These snacks reduce the time spent in meal prep and ensure your kids receive the essential nutrients they need to thrive throughout the school day. "America's Favorite Nurse," Nurse Alice Benjamin suggests swapping out lunch snack items for more nutritious and delicious options, which benefits both parents and kids. One sensible lunch swap is trading chocolate chip cookies for a naturally sweet, energizing snack, such as freeze-dried fruit, to provide kids with more sustainable energy throughout the day.

The survey also finds that most parents (86%) know what their kids eat for lunch. However, according to nutrition guidelines, parents unknowingly can pack lunches with 2.5 times as much added sugar and up to five times as much sodium as recommended for school-age children. (Based on a ham and cheese sandwich on white bread, snack-sized flavored tortilla chips, and a snack-sized bag of chocolate chip cookies per the Mayo Clinic Health System and American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines.)

See Back-to-School Lunch Survey Results here.

Based on the contents of their lunch boxes, kids could consume too many processed foods high in salt and refined sugar. This can leave them feeling less full and unsatisfied after eating, leading to an energy crash. Since 6 out of 10 kids participate in after-school activities, their lunches and snacks must provide sustained energy to keep them energized and alert.

Nurse Alice to the Rescue

Crispy Green is collaborating with "America's Favorite Nurse," Nurse Alice Benjamin, to provide tips for parents in Crispy Green's Back-to-School Survival Guide. The goal is to make kids' school lunches more energy-filled with a few simple and sensible lunch swaps.

"Incorporating healthy eating habits early on is crucial for long-term health, not just for the kids, but for the entire family," says Nurse Alice. "Crispy Green's survey found that 50% of kids eat salty snacks and 51% eat cookies as part of their school lunch. Swapping these items with healthier snack alternatives can prevent long-term health impacts like obesity, poor nutrition, and negative effects on their mood and overall performance."

Easing into Healthier Lunch Options

According to parents surveyed, the typical school lunch contains a sandwich wrap (62%) and salty snacks (56%). Nurse Alice suggests swapping out lunch snack items for more nutritious and delicious options, which benefits both parents and kids. One sensible lunch swap Nurse Alice suggests is trading chocolate chip cookies for a naturally sweet, energizing snack, such as freeze-dried fruit snacks, to provide kids with more sustainable energy throughout the day.

Read Nurse Alice's 28-Day Lunch Swap Menu here.

Nurse Alice says transitioning to even healthier eating habits can significantly impact a child's energy and focus. She recommends easing them into lunchtime routines and discussing the nutritional value and importance of eating lunch to stay fueled for school.

"You can start by replacing sugary or salty snacks with healthier alternatives like freeze-dried fruit. One of my favorites is Crispy Green's Crispy Fruit. It's a delicious, nutritious option kids love and an easy way to sneak in more fruit servings. These snacks reduce the time spent in meal prep but also ensure your kids receive the essential nutrients they need to thrive throughout the school day," Nurse Alice adds.

Crispy Green Back-to-School Lunch Survey Highlights: *Back-to-school season brings stress for parents as they juggle work, school, and home life (51%), rush out the door on time (50%), gather school supplies (44%), plan meals (33%), and coordinate after-school activities (30%).

*With a packed schedule, planning can be tough. Surprisingly, parents typically think about school lunches only 2.5 days ahead, with 1 in 10 preparing them last minute without prior thought.

*Despite being informed about their child's school lunch contents (86%), popular main meals include sandwiches/wraps (62%), chicken nuggets (52%), and pizza (47%), while snacks often consist of salty snacks (56%), granola bars (54%), and cookies (51%).

*Parents prioritize fresh fruits (76%) in lunch boxes, but nearly a third (31%) find uneaten sides like fresh fruit, hummus, and cheese upon their child's return.

*Seventy-nine percent of parents believe their kids have adequate healthy snack options.

Methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey by Crispy Green was conducted by Talker Research between June 20 and 26, 2024. Talker Research team members are affiliated with MRS and ESOMAR. The survey gathered insights from 1,000 American parents of elementary school-aged children (6-12).



Crispy Fruit is available in the produce section of grocery stores, natural food stores, and on Amazon.com and CrispyGreen.com.

About Crispy Green

Crispy Green has provided families with healthy snacks to fuel their active lifestyles for 20 years and is committed to Using Food as a Force for Good™. Crispy Green delivers 100% pure fruit as a grab-and-go snack that satisfies and energizes without sacrificing taste while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., Crispy Green, Inc. is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S. The company's category-leading Crispy Fruit line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits with no added sugar (*not a reduced calorie food). In 2022, Crispy Green expanded its product offering with Piña Picante, a new line of dried pineapple snacks with a flavorful twist.

Contact: Renee´ Hewitt

Crispy Green

917.965.8712

[email protected]

SOURCE Crispy Green