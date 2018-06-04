Healthy Summer Hair Care

"The sun, sweat and chlorine can fade color fast. Make sure you have the right products to protect your hair," said Heather Brodzin, director of salon and spa with Beauty Brands. "Whether it's styling aids, hair protectants, a smoother or moisturizer, make sure you consider your scalp and hair type for a tailored solution. Also don't forget to schedule a trim with your stylist every 6-8 weeks to keep split ends at bay, or a deep conditioning treatment that gives your hair that extra boost of protection and moisture it needs. A little preparation and regular salon visits can help keep you looking and feeling your best all summer long."

Find these products and more at BeautyBrands.com/SummerHair, or stop by your local store for hair-styling, inspiration and expert advice to ensure your summer is full of great hair days.

Get Relief from the Heat

Guard your hair against styling tools as well as summer's ultraviolet rays and humidity with the 24-hour protection offered by a weightless spray like Living Proof Restore Instant Protection. Mist it on before styling and re-apply as needed, or use it as a finishing aid for shine and smoothing.

Extend Your Summer Style

Spend more time outside enjoying the summer sun and less time cooped up indoors styling your hair with dry shampoo like TIGI Bed Head Oh Bee Hive! Matte Dry Shampoo, which creates volume and texture without a lot of work.

Safeguard Your Color

Don't let the summer sun steal your color. Captivating care can be a breeze with a gentle shampoo like Redken Color Extend Magnetics Sulfate Free Shampoo and Conditioner, which uses amino-ions to build a barrier fortifying color and vibrance.

Shut Down Frizz

Keep your hair conditioned, hydrated and free of frizz this summer with a styling aid such as Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream. The lightweight formula moisturizes while it tames and helps create soft, natural summer styles.

Lock in Moisture

Unlike typical conditioners that rest on the surface of the hair, hair masks work their way into the hair cuticles to repair damage from the inside out. Regular application of a hair mask like amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask can add shine, increase manageability and provide essential nourishment to seal summer split ends.

Strengthen and Beautify

With 21 benefits inside one bottle, including shinier hair, shorter blow-drying time, frizz reduction and enduring hair color, an option like Pureology Colour Fanatic Multi-Tasking Hair Beautifier repairs damaged hair and shields it against heat and environmental damage by sealing hair cuticles.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free – with absolutely no obligation. Visit editors.familyfeatures.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthy-summer-hair-care-300659155.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Related Links

http://www.familyfeatures.com

