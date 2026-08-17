Healthy Together and CLEAR Partner to Help States Prevent Medicaid Fraud

Strategic partnership combines CLEAR1's high-assurance digital identity with real-time enrollment and coverage intelligence to help prevent improper payments before they happen.

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicaid program integrity has become one of the most urgent challenges facing state agencies. CMS reported $37.39 billion in improper Medicaid payments in 2025 and recently identified 2.8 million individuals potentially enrolled in Medicaid or CHIP across multiple states—or simultaneously enrolled in Medicaid and a subsidized ACA Marketplace plan—overlap estimated to cost taxpayers $14 billion annually. As federal oversight intensifies through expanded program integrity initiatives and verification requirements, states are under growing pressure to improve payment accuracy, strengthen enrollment integrity, and deliver measurable results.

While the need is immediate, many program integrity initiatives can require years of procurement, implementation, and system modernization before they can make an impact. States need rapidly deployable solutions that can integrate with existing infrastructure, deliver value quickly, and strengthen integrity without disrupting operations.

Healthy Together, a technology partner for state health and human services (HHS) agencies, today announced a strategic partnership with CLEAR to integrate CLEAR1, CLEAR's secure identity platform. Healthy Together's AI verification platform is designed to help state Medicaid agencies strengthen enrollment integrity and identify potential fraud, waste, and abuse at the point of enrollment—before issues reach downstream eligibility and payment processes.

By integrating CLEAR1's high-assurance digital identity and biometric verification with Healthy Together's technology, agencies will be able to confidently verify identities and mitigate enrollment and coverage errors before states approve benefits and issue payments.

When an applicant or provider begins the enrollment process in Healthy Together's platform, they will be prompted to verify their identity with CLEAR. With the individual's consent, the verified identity is checked against real-time eligibility and coverage data. Results will be returned by Healthy Together to the state agency directly within the agency's existing workflows, enabling state agency caseworkers to make informed decisions without leaving the systems they already use.

"The future of Medicaid program integrity starts before a claim is ever paid," said Jared Allgood, CEO of Healthy Together. "For decades, agencies have relied on expensive pay-and-chase models that identify fraud after taxpayer dollars have already gone out the door. Healthy Together and CLEAR both operate modern, cloud-native platforms, which means states don't have to wait years for a new system to get this protection — we can stand this up inside their existing eligibility and coverage workflows quickly and start preventing improper payments immediately."

"Identity is foundational to healthcare, the elimination of fraud, waste, and abuse — and to enhancing program integrity," said Brett Romanoff, EVP of CLEAR1. "Our partnership with Healthy Together enables agencies to confidently verify who they're serving while minimizing fraud and reducing friction for eligible individuals. Together, we're helping modernize the front door of Medicaid — quickly, and without asking states to rip out what already works."

By verifying identity and evaluating coverage at the point of enrollment in the state's Medicaid program rather than after claims are paid, agencies will reduce improper payments, improve payment accuracy, minimize downstream investigations, and reduce administrative burden for caseworkers. Because the solution integrates with existing agency infrastructure, states will be able to address today's Medicaid program integrity priorities while establishing a modern identity and verification foundation that can support broader health and human services modernization over time.

About Healthy Together

Healthy Together partners with government agencies to modernize health and human services through configurable, cloud-native technology. Its platform supports Medicaid, SNAP, WIC, TANF, Child Welfare, Child Support, and other public benefit programs with modern eligibility, case management, engagement, and AI-powered solutions that improve operational efficiency and participant outcomes.

SOURCE Healthy Together