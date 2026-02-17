Healthy Together Now Available on GSA MAS, Expanding Access to Digital Government Solutions for States and Federal Partners

AI-native, composable technology solutions designed to help governments operationalize policy and deliver outcomes—at speed.

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty Labs, LLC, doing business as Healthy Together, today announced that its solutions are now available through the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), expanding access to modern, vetted digital government capabilities for states and federal agencies—particularly across health and human services and other civil government agencies.

Availability on GSA MAS enables state and federal partners to more quickly procure transparent, competitively priced technology solutions through a streamlined contracting pathway, reducing administrative friction while accelerating implementation timelines.

"This milestone reflects our commitment to meeting government agencies where they are," said Jared Allgood, CEO. "As policy timelines accelerate, states shouldn't feel forced into all-or-nothing decisions or risky changes to legacy systems that were not designed for today's requirements. GSA MAS removes procurement friction, enabling agencies at both the federal and state levels to move faster with innovative options while laying the groundwork for long-term modernization."

The announcement aligns with CMS' recently announced efforts , in partnership with GSA, to enable states to access innovative and qualified technology solutions that support H.R.1 readiness, specifically for Medicaid modernization through faster, more flexible procurement pathways. As CMS expands options beyond traditional eligibility and enrollment systems, Healthy Together offers a complementary approach focused on delivering outcomes without requiring large-scale system replacement.

Healthy Together's AI-enabled solutions support a range of high-impact use cases across health and human services and other civil government priorities, including reducing SNAP payment error rates, improving IE+E outcomes, rural health transformation, and modernizing WIC services—helping government partners improve program integrity, service delivery, and beneficiary experience.

About Healthy Together

Healthy Together is a technology company delivering cloud-native, composable SaaS solutions purpose-built for the government. The company partners with states and public agencies to operationalize policy, modernize health and human services, and deliver measurable outcomes—advancing its mission to help make the government the best run organization in the world.

