Healthy Together Launches a Modern, Scalable Community Engagement Verification System to Support H.R. 1 Compliance for Medicaid Programs Nationwide

MIAMI, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Together, a leading provider of purpose-built technology solutions for government programs, today announced the launch of their outcomes focused Community Engagement Verification System as a Service (CEV SaaS). The solution is designed to help Medicaid agencies rapidly and efficiently meet H.R. 1 community engagement (work) requirements, while helping states modernize Medicaid enrollment & eligibility systems and deliver better outcomes for residents.

Medicaid agencies face fragmented, labor-intensive verification processes that are difficult to scale, inconsistent across systems, and prone to errors. This creates a significant administrative burden and audit risk nationwide. Healthy Together's solution addresses these challenges by providing a configurable, API-driven system. Built on the company's Polycore platform, it enables agencies to verify income, work activity, exemptions, and participant status with greater speed, accuracy, and flexibility. As states navigate tight deadlines, and new modernization expectations under recent CMS APD guidance, having a production ready solution in place is absolutely critical.

The solution is designed to operate in parallel with an agency's existing Eligibility & Enrollment (E&E) system, eliminating the need for disruptive or costly system overhauls. The platform seamlessly exchanges data with current state infrastructure, ensuring real-time verification, streamlined workflows, and minimal lift for agency teams. By integrating alongside legacy systems, Healthy Together enables states to meet new federal requirements quickly while preserving existing investments and maintaining operational continuity.

"With evolving policy requirements, states need solutions that deploy quickly, scale reliably, and deliver measurable outcomes at speed" said Jared Allgood, Chief Executive Officer of Healthy Together. "Our system combines intelligent automation with robust reporting to give agencies the real-time tools they need to monitor compliance, make data-driven decisions, and deliver faster, more reliable outcomes for both programs and the people they serve."

Key capabilities of the CEV SaaS include:

Modern, Configurable Eligibility and Verification Rules: Adaptable workflows to meet state-specific policy requirements.

Adaptable workflows to meet state-specific policy requirements. Transparent Mobile-First Digital Experience: Intuitive portals for participants and staff that make engagement, reporting, and verification clear and simple.

Intuitive portals for participants and staff that make engagement, reporting, and verification clear and simple. Reduce manual workload with AI-assisted Reviews: Combine AI-assisted reviews with automated workflows to flag, prioritize, and resolve cases faster while reducing backlogs.

Combine AI-assisted reviews with automated workflows to flag, prioritize, and resolve cases faster while reducing backlogs. Automated Data Validation: Verify employment, education, and volunteer hours while reducing manual work and preventing errors.

Verify employment, education, and volunteer hours while reducing manual work and preventing errors. Proactive Outreach and Communication Tools: Engage participants with automated reminders, secure messages, and targeted alerts to improve compliance.

Core components supporting community engagement are already live across multiple state programs, powering similar workflows for other Health and Human Services initiatives. This operational foundation demonstrates Polycore's scalability, rapid deployment capabilities, compliance readiness, and ability to rapidly adapt to evolving policy requirements.

Healthy Together's CEV system equips agencies to meet HR1 mandates efficiently, reduce administrative overhead, and provide a smoother, more transparent experience for participants, all while advancing front-end modernization and integrating with existing systems and vendor ecosystems.

