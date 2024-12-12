Healthy Together Expands Work with The Florida Department of Health in Strengthening Disease Outbreak Response

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Together, a leading provider of cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, has announced its expanded partnership with the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) to enhance the state's public health response and disease management efforts. This partnership aims to improve Florida's ability to respond to public health challenges through innovative technology that supports effective communication, data-driven decision-making, and streamlined workflows.

Healthy Together will continue to work alongside the Florida Department of Health to provide tools that help manage public health challenges and facilitate timely responses. By improving communication between health officials and residents, the platform enables better coordination, empowering teams to address emerging health issues quickly and effectively.

Key Features of Healthy Together's Platform:

Automated Notifications : Alerts residents with important health information, helping health departments keep communities informed.

Resident Engagement : Encourages individuals to participate in health management through surveys, follow-ups, and check-ins.

Real-Time Communication : Provides multiple communication channels, including SMS, in-app messaging, and email, for effective interaction with residents.

Data Insights : Helps public health teams analyze trends and make informed decisions using real-time data.

Flexible Workflows : Adapts to specific public health needs, enabling rapid adjustments in response to new challenges.

: Adapts to specific public health needs, enabling rapid adjustments in response to new challenges. Accessibility: Available across various devices, ensuring access for residents and health officials alike.

A key advantage of Healthy Together's platform is its ability to quickly deploy and scale in response to urgent public health needs. With its flexible architecture and modular design, the system enables the Florida Department of Health to swiftly implement critical solutions without the delays typically associated with traditional systems.

Healthy Together played a crucial role in Florida's COVID-19 response by providing a scalable solution for delivering digital test results to residents. The platform was used to securely distribute over 30 million COVID test results, driving efficiency and significantly reducing manual processes. This system streamlined workflows for both residents and the health department, allowing for quicker turnaround times and more accurate reporting of test outcomes. By automating critical processes, Healthy Together helped to enhance the state's ability to manage the pandemic response, ensuring that Florida residents received timely and accessible health information while easing the administrative burden on public health officials.

"At Healthy Together, we're proud to continue supporting the Florida Department of Health in their efforts to strengthen the state's public health infrastructure," said Jared Allgood, CEO, Healthy Together. "Our goal is to provide tools that enable health teams to make informed decisions while empowering residents to take proactive steps in protecting their health. Our team is committed to building a solution that ensures the state is ready for future pandemics, disease outbreaks, or other public health emergencies."

Healthy Together's platform is designed to be adaptable and scalable, offering solutions that can evolve as new health challenges emerge. By leveraging cloud technology hosted on AWS, Healthy Together ensures that its solutions remain secure, reliable, and capable of supporting public health agencies in a variety of circumstances.

Since 2020, Healthy Together has supported over 4.5 million Floridians, with more than 220,000 users providing positive feedback on the platform's ease of use and functionality. The system's design has been praised for its user-friendly interface and ability to simplify complex public health processes. This continued collaboration underscores Healthy Together's commitment to helping Florida build a more resilient public health infrastructure, ensuring the state is well-equipped to respond to future health challenges.

For more information about Healthy Together's platform and its role in public health, visit www.healthytogether.co .

