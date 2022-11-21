Healthy Truth, Medicine Man Plant Co., MitoQ, and Healthycell are Winners of the Health11News Consumer Quality Award

Health11News has awarded three nutritional supplement providers and one provider of plant-based superfood snacks its Consumer Quality Award for offering the best products and the best overall value to consumers

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth Altieri, a managing director of Health11News Corp. announced today that three providers of nutritional supplement products and one provider of plant-based superfood snacks have all become recipients of its Consumer Quality Award for the best product value and the most impressive customer shopping experience.

Elizabeth Altieri, a managing director of Health11News Corp. announced today that three providers of nutritional supplement products and one provider of plant-based superfood snacks have all become recipients of its Consumer Quality Award for the best product value and the most impressive customer shopping experience. The decision to issue this award has been based upon a combination of interviews, consumer reviews, and product research conducted by Health11News. Each of the award-winning brands has its own particular area of strength, and they each produce and sell a variety of products substantially better in terms of potency, quality, and consumer value than the other brands in this economically-sensitive environment, where competition for market share can be fierce.

The total consumer market for nutritional supplements worldwide is currently estimated at $50.3 billion and is expected to surge past $160.5 billion by 2030, as consumer awareness of the potential health benefits of nutritional supplements increases fueled by the post-Covid demand for immune-boosting and performance-enhancing formulations, a burgeoning interest in biohacking, and the growth of the human potential movement. The explosive market for healthy snack foods, currently estimated at $90.6 billion, is expected to exceed $108.2 billion by 2030, and is currently dominated by providers of plant-based or superfood-centered snacks that accommodate the variations on the vegetarian diet.

Healthy Truth offers its growing customer base a wide variety of USDA-certified organic and nutrition dense snacks, all of which are ethically sourced and rated as the best-tasting on the market; Medicine Man Plant Co . markets branded supplements which are based on proven traditional folk remedies, and that are each focused on specific body and brain health target issues; MitoQ provides high-performance cutting edge antioxidants which directly affect the components of the cells responsible for age-related physical and cognitive decline; and Healthycell features a comprehensive line of supplements which are uniquely bioavailable, employing Microgel™ technology. [ Read the full press release about these award-winning brands ]

