Healthycell Launches Heart & Vascular Health Gel Supplement

Advanced nutrition company Healthycell delivers all-in-one, cutting-edge heart and cardiovascular support in an ultra-absorbable, gel delivery system

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthycell today announced the launch of Heart & Vascular Health, a new ultra-absorbable gel supplement designed to support normal cholesterol, triglyceride and blood pressure levels. Heart & Vascular Health is a blend of plant-based ingredients, vitamins and minerals, including CoQ10, Vitamin K2, Omega-3, Soluble Fiber, Resveratrol and Magnesium for overall heart and cardiovascular health.

"Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States" commented Healthycell CEO Douglas Giampapa, "Our Heart & Vascular Health MICROGEL supplement is an easy, drug-free way to support heart health in an ultra-absorbable gel."

Formulated by physicians and nutritionists, Heart & Vascular Health supports balanced cholesterol levels, normal blood pressure and healthy triglyceride levels. The patent pending delivery system, MICROGEL, is designed to deliver the most effective doses of multiple clinically-backed nutrients that would otherwise require swallowing a handful of pills. Each gel pack contains over 2,686mg of heart-supporting nutrients – the equivalent of about 13 pills.

Heart & Vascular Health product packaging is 100% recyclable. Product boxes are recyclable through local municipal recycling programs, and gel packs are recyclable through our partnership with TerraCycle.

Healthycell is a nutrition company helping people reach their potential through optimized health. It uses patent-pending MICROGEL technology to deliver nutrients they can absorb and results they can measure in a pill-free experience they love. Their ingestible gel dietary supplement products are taken straight from the gel pack, mixed into drinks, or blended into smoothies.

