Healthycell Launches Joint Health & Mobility Gel Supplement

Advanced nutrition company Healthycell delivers cutting-edge joint support in an ultra-absorbable, gel delivery system

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthycell today announced the launch of Joint Health & Mobility, a new ultra-absorbable gel supplement designed to support healthy joint performance, comfort, and range of motion, with a blend of potent extracts and lubricating nutrients, including Curcumin, Omega-3, Chondroitin, Glucosamine, and Hyaluronic Acid.

Healthycell introduces joint health & mobility gel supplement

"Over 15 million people in the U.S. suffer from severe joint discomfort related to lifestyle activities or health conditions," commented Healthycell CEO Douglas Giampapa. "Our Joint Health & Mobility MICROGEL™ supplement is a drug-free way to support joints in an ultra-absorbable gel."

Formulated by physicians and nutritionists, Joint Health & Mobility supports connective tissue, joint lubrication, and "inflammaging." The patent pending delivery system, MICROGEL™, is designed to offer the most bioavailable forms of nutrients that would otherwise require swallowing a handful of pills. Each gel pack contains over 3,270mg of joint-supporting nutrients – the equivalent of about 11 large capsules.

Joint Health & Mobility product packaging is 100% recyclable. Product boxes are recyclable through local municipal recycling programs, and gel packs are recyclable through our partnership with TerraCycle.

Healthycell is a nutrition company helping people reach their potential through optimized health. It uses patent-pending MICROGEL™ technology to deliver nutrients they can absorb and results they can measure in a pill-free experience they love. Their ingestible gel dietary supplement products are taken straight from the gel pack, mixed into drinks, or blended into smoothies.

About Healthycell

About MICROGEL™

To learn more, visit healthycell.com , Facebook , and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Tara Staten

[email protected]

800-975-9606

SOURCE Healthycell