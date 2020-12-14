Healthycell Launches MICROGEL™ Line of Gel Supplements at Retail, Starting in Erewhon Market

VERONA, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthycell is making its entrance into retail by launching its MICROGEL™ line of supplements, including REM Sleep, Bioactive Multi, and Vegan Essentials, at each of the six distinct Erewhon locations. This retail product launch at Erewhon will help establish Healthycell as a significant brand in the Southern California market.

"The dedicated, educated, and service-oriented staff at Erewhon make it the perfect fit for Healthycell at retail," commented Healthycell CEO Douglas Giampapa.

Healthycell REM Sleep

In support of this launch, Healthycell has committed to extensive staff training, in-store demos, and sampling programs.

About Healthycell

Led by award-winning physicians and scientists, Healthycell is the world's leading innovator of nutritional microgels – a new category of dietary supplements based on advanced food science designed to provide maximum bioavailability, enabling people to absorb nutrients into their bloodstream and then into cells, where they work to improve health. By solving the challenges of traditional tablets, capsules, and powders, Healthycell is changing the way people take supplements. Its MICROGEL™ supplements combine the power of maximum absorption with a great tasting, easy to swallow, convenient gel pack, offering a better way to supplement the diet, especially for pill-averse people. Healthycell is on a crusade to change the way millions of people globally take nutritional supplements every day, to help them reach their potential. For more information, please visit www.healthycell.com.

About MICROGEL™

MICROGEL™ is the next-generation nutrient delivery technology replacing tablets, capsules, and powders. Formulated by world-leading nutritional scientists, this unique micro gel technology is designed for maximum absorption of ingredients into the body by releasing extremely small, soluble, ultra-bioavailable nutrient particles in the digestive tract. Produced exclusively in the USA from premium ingredients, MICROGEL™ also offers a more natural way to supplement the diet by eliminating the need for synthetic binding glues, fillers, coatings, and anti-caking agents listed as "other ingredients" in many supplements.

Media Contact:

Jill Oliver

[email protected]

303-817-6087

SOURCE Healthycell

Related Links

https://www.healthycell.com

