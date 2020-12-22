Healthycell MICROGEL™ Supplements Featured on Touch of Modern

VERONA, N.J., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthycell MICROGEL™ supplements are now featured on Touch of Modern – the leading e-commerce discovery app for cutting-edge products.

Touch of Modern's unique direct to consumer experience caters to male millennial trendsetters. With more than 250+ new items added daily, it is among the fastest-growing private companies in America. Its customers can now explore Healthycell's unique gel supplements on their app and touchofmodern.com.

Healthycell Focus+Recall Nootropic Healthycell Microgel

"We are excited to be featured on Touch of Modern – a pioneer in offering unique and new-to-market products hard to find at traditional retailers," said Douglas Giampapa, Co-founder and CEO of Healthycell.

Most pills have low bioavailability because they use compressed, dehydrated, dense, insoluble particles that are 10x to 100x too big for absorption through the small intestine (where the body absorbs most nutrients). Healthycell's MICROGEL™ supplements are based on the simple idea that nutrients need to be absorbed into the bloodstream and then into cells, where they work to improve health.† The technology is designed for maximum absorption by releasing extremely small, soluble, ultra-bioavailable nutrient particles in the digestive tract.

People can enjoy MICROGEL™ pill-free supplements straight from the gel pack, mixed in water, or added to smoothies.

Touch of Modern's platform features Healthycell's Immune Super Boost, REM Sleep, Focus + Recall, and their daily essential multivitamins Bioactive Multi and Vegan Essentials.

