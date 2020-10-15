Hear About the Power of Clarity in a Crisis at Economic Club of Phoenix Event Hosted Live on Zoom by ASU's W. P. Carey School of Business

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D. Christian "Chris" Koch, the chairman, president, and CEO of Carlisle Companies Incorporated, will speak at a virtual Economic Club of Phoenix event on Thursday, Oct. 22, which was rescheduled from April 2020.

Earlier this year, Koch was chosen as the 37th Executive of the Year by the Dean's Council, a national group of prominent executives who advise Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business. The award honors exceptional global business leaders who have created and sustained superior organizational performance and whose presence exemplifies a model for future business leaders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a global portfolio of brands and businesses that manufacture highly engineered products and solutions for diverse markets, including for aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, agriculture, mining, and construction. Its worldwide team of employees generated $4.8 billion in net sales and operating income of $654 million in 2019.

Koch joined Carlisle in 2008 and was named president and CEO in January 2016. A board member of Headstrong Project, Toro Co., and the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, Koch has also held leadership positions at Graco Inc. in Shanghai and Minneapolis, and at the H.B. Fuller Company.

What: Economic Club of Phoenix (ECP) virtual event featuring the 2020 Executive of the Year

Chairman, President, and CEO of Carlisle Companies Incorporated D. Christian "Chris" Koch will be honored and speak about the power of clarity in a crisis.

When: Thursday, Oct. 22, 12 to 1 p.m. MST, live on Zoom

After the keynote presentation, participants will have an opportunity to ask questions.

Where: Join from your desktop.

How to attend: Please register at econclubphx.org.

The ECP team will send instructions on how to access the event.

Who: W. P. Carey School Dean Amy Hillman will be the moderator.

A link to the recorded highlights of this presentation will be emailed to registrants.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries, and alumni represent W. P. Carey in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

