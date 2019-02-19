Hear Directly from OFAC, Treasury and State at ACI's Flagship Conference on Economic Sanctions (May 2-3 in Washington, DC)

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Conference Institute (ACI) will host a two-day country specific analysis on the most pressing issues affecting financial services and global exporters on RUSSIA, IRAN, and VENEZUELA economic sanctions.

3 Keynote Address from:

Andrea Gacki

Director

Office of Foreign Assets Control

U.S. Department of the Treasury

Sigal P. Mandelker

Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence

U.S. Department of the Treasury

David Peyman

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions

U.S. Department of State

Hear Compliance Best Practices from Senior In-House Speakers from

AIG

Allianz SE

American Express

Bank of America

BB&T Bank

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank

General Electric

General Motors

HSBC

JP Morgan Chase

LyondellBasell

Marsh & McLennan

Companies, Inc.

Medtronic

Raytheon

Société Générale

Stripe

Uber Technologies

PayPal

Walmart

Weatherford

Wells Fargo

More information about the conference, including full agendas, faculty lists, and brochures can be accessed at AmericanConference.com/EconomicSanctionsDC.

REGISTER HERE >>

A unique organization, American Conference Institute is devoted to providing the business intelligence that senior decision-makers need to respond to challenges both here in the US, and around the world.

Staffed by industry specialists, lawyers and other professionals, American Conference Institute operates as a think tank, monitoring trends and developments in all major industry sectors, the law, and public policy, with a view to providing information on the leading edge.

Headquartered in New York, ACI has grown to produce more than 100 events each year, attended by thousands of senior delegates from across the world.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12759010

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE American Conference Institute

Related Links

https://www.americanconference.com/

