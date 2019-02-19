Hear Directly from OFAC, Treasury and State at ACI's Flagship Conference on Economic Sanctions (May 2-3 in Washington, DC)
The premier conference where industry, policy-makers and the best of the sanctions bar gather for content, connections and compliance best practices
Mar 13, 2019, 10:01 ET
WASHINGTON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Conference Institute (ACI) will host a two-day country specific analysis on the most pressing issues affecting financial services and global exporters on RUSSIA, IRAN, and VENEZUELA economic sanctions.
3 Keynote Address from:
Andrea Gacki
Director
Office of Foreign Assets Control
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Sigal P. Mandelker
Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence
U.S. Department of the Treasury
David Peyman
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Counter Threat Finance and Sanctions
U.S. Department of State
Hear Compliance Best Practices from Senior In-House Speakers from
- AIG
- Allianz SE
- American Express
- Bank of America
- BB&T Bank
- Barclays
- BNP Paribas
- Deutsche Bank
- General Electric
- General Motors
- HSBC
- JP Morgan Chase
- LyondellBasell
- Marsh & McLennan
- Companies, Inc.
- Medtronic
- Raytheon
- Société Générale
- Stripe
- Uber Technologies
- PayPal
- Walmart
- Weatherford
- Wells Fargo
More information about the conference, including full agendas, faculty lists, and brochures can be accessed at AmericanConference.com/EconomicSanctionsDC.
A unique organization, American Conference Institute is devoted to providing the business intelligence that senior decision-makers need to respond to challenges both here in the US, and around the world.
Staffed by industry specialists, lawyers and other professionals, American Conference Institute operates as a think tank, monitoring trends and developments in all major industry sectors, the law, and public policy, with a view to providing information on the leading edge.
Headquartered in New York, ACI has grown to produce more than 100 events each year, attended by thousands of senior delegates from across the world.
