Hear Them Roar: Seagram's Escapes Showcases Female Entrepreneurs in Panel Discussion Series

In Fall 2019, Seagram's Escapes began a seven-city, national empowerment tour that was hosted at colleges and universities. Each tour stop featured inspiring conversations by a panel of local women, including headliner Cynthia Bailey, who shared her unique perspective as an entrepreneur, model and entertainer. The panelists shared their individual insights, tips and tricks for success in navigating both career and life. Unfortunately, the tour had to be cut short due to COVID 19 and ended in February 2020 after four stops.

Past iterations of the Seagram's Escapes Empowerment Tour provided attendees with a day of inspiration and empowerment, along with personable engagements with panelists and featured guests.

"While the activities this year will be virtual, I'm excited that we are still going to maintain some of the magic I know our attendees love," said entrepreneur and tour staple, Cynthia Bailey of reality TV fame. "I know doing it this way will only broaden the reach of the messages we're trying to send." Bailey started working with Seagram's Escapes in 2018 and launched her own signature flavor in 2019, Peach Bellini, which has become a top favorite with Seagram's Escapes drinkers. Today, she is an ambassador for the brand and has been involved with the Empowerment Tour since its inception in 2019.

Seagram's is sponsoring this virtual panel to empower women to participate in hands-on, educational activities that create a stronger bond within the entrepreneurial community.

"Women, especially Black women, often have difficulties receiving adequate mentorship, training, or access to sufficient resources when trying to invest in their own businesses," said author and digital personality, Africa Miranda who will moderate the discussion. "This engagement will provide attendees with an opportunity to receive rare tips and tricks that enhance their companies' foundations and self-development."

"This is a tough time to be in business in general, and we know COVID-19 has disproportionately affected Black-owned businesses," said Lisa Texido, Seagram's Escapes brand manager. "It's important that Seagram's Escapes and our partners use our platforms to help these incredible businesses during this tough time, and we are honored to do our part."

Each panel features four inspiring women who have gone above and beyond in their lines of work. For the inaugural panel on Friday, March 26th starting at 7pm ET, Africa Miranda will moderate, while Cynthia Bailey (Seagram's Escapes brand ambassador), Khadeen Ellis, (actress and influencer) and Monique Rodriguez, (CEO of Mielle Organics) will participate in the panel. Panelists will discuss how they paved their own paths to success, as well as how they thrive in their respective industries. The schedule following the first panel runs as follows, with monthly events a broad virtual audience can look forward to:

Saturday, April 24 , 7 p.m. - RIDE Conference: Business & Entrepreneurship

, - RIDE Conference: Business & Entrepreneurship Saturday, May 29 , 7 p.m. - Design & Dialogue: Chefs and Mixologist Edition

, - Design & Dialogue: Chefs and Mixologist Edition Saturday, June 26 , 7 p.m. - Star Studio: Roast & Toast – Comedians Edition

"I'm really looking forward to the panel. I think it's imperative for women to share their secrets to success with other women," says Miranda, of this year's tour. "We need to uplift and inspire each other now more than ever. And we're doing just that with this panel."

For more information or to register, visit http://www.peaceandpurpose.co.

