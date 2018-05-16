Hear Ye, Hear Ye! The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Offers $1 Tea To Celebrate The Royal Wedding

Tea is the quintessential British beverage and the perfect way to celebrate the royal couple. There are options for everyone from traditional English Breakfast tea to more adventurous herbal infusions such as Ginseng Peppermint.

"We are committed to bringing our customers the most extraordinary collection of premium, whole leaf teas," said David DeCandia, tea master, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®. "Whether you want to toast the royal couple or just enjoy a cup of tea, we invite guests to join us."

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® sells 25 different single origin and tea blends, including: green, black, oolong, herbal and fruit infusions, decaffeinated, and flavored teas. The special is valid open to close on May 19 and excludes cold brew tea and tea lattes.

For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas, and is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first and only coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,200 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

