Hearing Aid World Markets to 2024 by Product Type, Hearing Loss, Patient Type, Technology Type, End-user & Region

The global hearing aid market size reached a value of US$ 7.4 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 10.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.



The rising geriatric population across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Old age is often characterized by a gradual hearing loss, which increases the product demand from this section of the population. Furthermore, there has been a significant increase in the incidence of hearing disabilities among the masses. A significant number of cases, especially that of infants, remain untreated, which then results in various psychological and speaking disabilities.



Additionally, the introduction of aesthetically appealing designs, coupled with the launch of innovative product variations such as waterproof hearing aids, is also contributing to the market growth. The implementation of digital technology coupled with the introduction of products that integrate cochlear implant and hearing aid technology to overcome the high-frequency hearing loss is expected to further create a positive outlook for the market.



Other factors such as rising noise pollution levels, growing cases of birth complications and ear infections, increasing disposable income and enhanced focus on research and development (R&D) by manufacturers are also expected to drive the market growth.



The market has been bifurcated on the basis of the type, which includes hearing devices and hearing implants, wherein hearing devices are the most popular product type, which has been further categorized as behind-the-ear (BTE), receiver-in-the ear (RITE), in-the-ear (ITE), canal hearing aids (CHA), and others.



Market Breakup by Hearing Loss



Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

Based on the hearing loss, the market has been segmented into sensorineural and conductive hearing loss.



Market Breakup by Patient Type



Adults

Pediatrics

On the basis of the patient type, the market has been segregated into adults and pediatrics. Currently, hearing aids are most commonly bought for adult patients.



Market Breakup by Technology Type



Analog

Digital

The report has analyzed the market according to the technology type, which mainly consists of analog and digital.



Market Breakup by End-User



Hospitals

ENT Clinics and Audiology Centres

Individual

Others

Based on the end user, the market has been categorized as hospitals, ENT clinics and audiology centers, individual, and others.



Market Breakup by Region



Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

On the geographical front, the market has been divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Europe represents the largest market for hearing aids, holding the majority of the total market share.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Sonova Holding AG, Starkey, MED-EL, William Demant Holding A/S, Widex A/S, Sivantos Group, GN Store Nord A/S, Cochlear Ltd, SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC, ReSound Group, AGX Hearing, Audina Hearing Instruments, Lisound, Banglijian, Glaxosmithkline, Benson Hearing, etc.



