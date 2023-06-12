Hearing aids 3D printing devices market size to grow by USD 382.66 million from 2022 to 2027; the rising number of hearing aids users to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hearing aids 3D printing devices market is set to grow by USD 382.66 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 17.16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rising number of hearing aids users is one of the major drivers impacting the hearing aids 3D printing devices market. Increasing noise pollution around the world is severely impacting people's hearing. Causes of hearing loss include genetic factors, noise pollution, trauma, aging, and bacterial infections. Heavy noise from heavy industry also impairs hearing in adults. The habit of exposing the eardrums to loud music is another factor that contributes to hearing loss in the younger generation. Moreover, the loud noise from excavation and demolition operations can cause hearing impairments among construction workers. People working in high-decibel environments, such as airports and defense establishments, are also expected to suffer from hearing loss due to excessive exposure to loud noises, which is expected to boost the demand for hearing aids, which will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021), and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market 2023-2027

The hearing aids 3D printing devices market covers the following areas:

Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market Sizing

Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market Forecast

Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market Analysis

The report on the hearing aids 3D printing devices market provides a holistic update, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant Trend

The increasing usage of IoT-integrated devices is a hearing aids 3D printing devices market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. The digitization of medical procedures has advanced significantly over the years with the aim of improving clinical workflows by incorporating technology. Direct digital manufacturing uses computer-controlled processes to develop physical objects directly from digital designs. With advances in 3D printing, direct digital manufacturing is becoming a widely used technique compared with traditional manufacturing techniques. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

Limitations of raw materials and 3D-printing techniques are one of the significant challenges impeding the hearing aids 3D printing devices market growth. There are some limitations associated with 3D printing technology. Currently, 3D printing can only be applied to structures that do not exceed a certain dimension and cannot make very large parts, such as the entire human body. Additionally, although technological advances have reduced the processing time for 3D printers, it can still take hours or even days, depending on the size and complexity of the model. Therefore, they can only be used in certain cases of operation. It is also not suitable for some emergencies, such as liver rupture. The accuracy of 3D printing depends on the underlying 2D /image data. Such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market 2023-2027 : Market Segmentation

The hearing aids 3D printing devices market analysis includes end-user (hospitals, clinics, and others), product (3D printing services, 3D printing materials, 3D printing hardware, and 3D printing software), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the hospitals segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of well-equipped healthcare facilities in developed as well as developing countries around the world to cater to the demand for treatment during emergency medical situations in the coming years will influence the demand for hearing aids and 3D printing devices globally in the near future. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for hearing aids and 3D printing devices in the hospital segment during the forecast period, thereby propelling the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

3D Systems Corp.

3Shape AS

Asiga

B9Creations LLC

Desktop Metal Inc.

Eplus 3D

Materialise NV

Rapid Shape GmbH

Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd.

Sonova AG

Ultimaker BV

Formlabs Inc.

Vendor Offerings

3D Systems Corp: The company offers hearing aids 3D printing devices such as Figure 4 standalone, Figure 4 pro BLK 10, and Figure 4 rubber 65 k BLK.

The company offers hearing aids 3D printing devices such as Figure 4 standalone, Figure 4 pro BLK 10, and Figure 4 rubber BLK. 3Shape AS: The company offers hearing aids 3D printing devices such as 3Shape A2 audio scanner.

The company offers hearing aids 3D printing devices such as 3Shape A2 audio scanner. Asiga: The company offers hearing aids 3D printing devices such as Max UV and Pro 4K80 UV.

Hearing Aids 3D Printing Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 382.66 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 16.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3D Systems Corp., 3Shape AS, Asiga, B9Creations LLC, Desktop Metal Inc., Eplus 3D, Materialise NV, Rapid Shape GmbH, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd., Sonova AG, Ultimaker BV, and Formlabs Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

