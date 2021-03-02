'Hearing care for all.' Beltone recognizes World Hearing Day offering free hearing tests; support through the Beltone Foundation

Beltone offers free, professionally conducted hearing tests via its network of 1,500 locations nationwide . If unable to visit a Beltone practice, a quick hearing screening is available online .

According to the National Institutes of Health, approximately 40 million American adults report some trouble hearing. Yet nearly 30 million people with hearing loss who could benefit from hearing aids don't use them.

"Too many are not getting the hearing care they need and are missing out on the benefits that hearing brings to quality of life, health, and well-being," says Mike Halloran, Beltone's President. "We encourage everyone who is having hearing difficulties to stop by anytime to get a free hearing test. It's the first vital step for hearing care."

Halloran also notes that the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation has been donating a set of hearing aids every day in 2021 through the dedication of Beltone practice owners and hearing care professionals. Both individuals and organizations are eligible to receive assistance from the Foundation. Since 2016, the Beltone Foundation has donated more than 3,600 sets of hearing aids.

For health and safety, every Beltone location has put stringent COVID-19 precautions into place.

Chicago-based Beltone is part of the GN Group. Beltone provides industry-leading products, services, and support in approximately 1,500 offices across North America. Beltone remains the most trusted brand among adults aged 50 and older.

