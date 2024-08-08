Introducing Beltone's Multi-Mic+, the World's First Auracast™ Enabled Portable Microphone, and Additional Beltone Serene™ Hearing Aid Styles

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, one of America's top rated hearing care providers, will be launching the first-ever Auracast™ broadcast audio portable microphone with the new Beltone Multi-Mic+ along with additional Auracast-ready Beltone Serene™ hearing aid styles on August 22, 2024. Designed to work seamlessly with Beltone Serene hearing aids, the Multi-Mic+ will help individuals with hearing loss navigate noisy environments by amplifying the voices of one or multiple speakers while still allowing them to hear other sounds around them.

The innovative Multi-Mic+ is the first portable microphone in the world to feature Auracast, the next generation of assistive listening technology, enabling users to stay connected to news and entertainment wherever they are. With a push of a button, audio streams directly to the user's Beltone Serene hearing aids allowing clear, uninterrupted sound at their preferred volume. Additionally, the Multi-Mic+ also supports Telecoil, FM systems, and DAI/direct audio input, providing versatile connectivity options for a smooth listening experience.

Beltone is also expanding its Beltone Serene lineup with the launch of its smallest wireless In-the-Canal (ITC) hearing aid and new wireless CROS Behind-the-Ear (BTE) style. The Beltone Serene ITC hearing aid utilizes traditional batteries and provides a discreet and comfortable hearing solution with great wireless connectivity for streaming audio from smartphones and accessories. Additionally, the Beltone Serene CROS BTE hearing aids are rechargeable and offer another solution for individuals with single-sided deafness, complementing the previously released and well-received Beltone Serene CROS Receiver-in-Ear (RIE) style. Both styles are Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE)-enabled allowing for an enhanced listening experience and providing the gateway to Auracast, which will open up a world of possibilities for connectivity.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of offering Auracast-ready hearing aids and devices during this exciting time for assistive listening technology. The advanced features of Beltone Serene hearing aids, along with the new Multi-Mic+, will empower individuals with hearing loss to connect with the world around them in unprecedented ways. Our commitment to enhancing the lives of our patients through cutting-edge solutions underscores our dedication to delivering quality, comfort, and connectivity." – David Molella, President of Beltone North America.

Additionally, all Beltone Serene hearing aids are designed for all-day comfort and are weatherproof and sweatproof. They are also available in a wide range of color options to complement individuals' unique styles. The new Beltone Multi-Mic+, as well as the Beltone Serene ITC and CROS BTE hearing aids, will be available at Beltone locations nationwide beginning August 22, 2024. Learn more at www.beltone.com.

*The Multi-Mic+ is not compatible with Beltone Serene CIC hearing aids.

© 2024 GN Hearing A/S. All rights reserved. Beltone is a trademark of GN Hearing A/S. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

About Beltone

Recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Hearing Retailers and named as one of Forbes Best Employers, Beltone has been a trusted leader in the hearing care industry for over 80 years, providing reliable, affordable, and advanced hearing aids. With approximately 1,200 locations nationwide, our local offices provide personalized service and our hearing care professionals receive extensive training to provide the best care. As part of the GN Group, Beltone focuses on the needs of our patients through innovative hearing technologies and our "Independent Together" promise to our network. Visit us at Beltone.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

