HEARST MEDIA PRODUCTION GROUP DEBUTS NEW SERIES HOME FOR GOOD ON ABC STATIONS NATIONWIDE

Premieres Weekend Mornings Starting Saturday, April 4

Watch Trailer Here

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), in partnership with Kidde, North America's #1 home fire safety brand1, and Epic Entertainment and Media Group, today announced the premiere of Home for Good, on Saturday, April 4th. The original series will air weekend mornings on ABC stations nationwide as part of the Weekend Adventure educational/informational programming block (times may vary; check local listings).

Art Edmonds hosts "Home for Good," a home renovation series dedicated to honoring America’s everyday heroes. It debuts April 4 on ABC TV stations nationwide as part of the Weekend Adventure educational/informational programming block.

Home For Good is a home renovation series dedicated to honoring America's everyday heroes – from first responders and military veterans to community champions. Hosted by Art Edmonds, each 30-minute weekly episode goes beyond aesthetics to deliver life-changing home transformations for deserving recipients who have overcome extraordinary challenges. More than just a home makeover show, the series bridges the gap between beautiful design and essential home safety, providing viewers with expert DIY insights and a vital focus on fire and carbon monoxide (CO) education.

Home For Good is co-produced by HMPG, Epic Entertainment and Media Group, and series sponsor Kidde.

Edmonds is a TV host, spokesperson, narrator and executive producer with more than 25 years of experience. He is best known as the co-host of the series Military Makeover with Montel airing on Lifetime in which he and Montel Williams give a complete home makeover to a wounded U.S. veteran. Edmonds also has extensive narration credits including Caught! on Discovery+, Built by Hand on Discovery Science and Dr. K Exotic Animal ER on Nat Geo Wild.

"For over 100 years, Kidde has been a trusted leader in fire safety, and our partnership with Home for Good is a natural extension of our mission to help make every home a safer home," said Isis Wu, Kidde president of global residential fire & safety. "By working with these incredible everyday heroes, we hope to underscore the importance of having up-to-date smoke and carbon monoxide alarms throughout a home and empower families with the fire and CO safety information needed to help protect what matters most."

"This series is our way of saying thank you to everyday heroes," said Bryan Curb, HMPG executive vice president and general manager, education/information. "These inspiring stories highlight the impact and purpose of serving others and will resonate deeply with our audience."

HMPG's current program portfolio comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of original content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a series library of more than 6,000 episodes, and its content can be found in 100 countries.

About Kidde

Kidde, a leading manufacturer of residential smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers, and safety accessories, has been keeping the world a safer place for over 100 years. Kidde produced the first integrated smoke detection system a century ago and continues its legacy today by delivering advanced fire-safety technology. Kidde is a part of Kidde Global Solutions, global leader in fire and life safety solutions. For more information, visit kidde.com or follow @KiddeFireSafety on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Epic Entertainment and Media Group

Epic Entertainment and Media Group Inc specializes in delivering high-quality scripted and unscripted programming, original series, documentaries, and event television designed to captivate viewers and drive meaningful engagement. With a strong focus on innovative concepts, diverse voices, and cinematic production values, the company develops projects that resonate across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms. Founded by Rick Fielding and Art Edmonds, Epic Entertainment and Media Group is committed to pushing creative boundaries while maintaining the highest standards of excellence. Their collaborative approach combines artistic vision with strategic execution—ensuring every production is not only entertaining, but impactful and market-ready. Epic Entertainment and Media Group isn't just producing television—it's crafting experiences that inform, inspire, and leave a lasting impression.

About Hearst Media Production Group

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of Emmy® Award-winning programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in 100 countries. Its popular weekly educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks air weekends nationwide including "Weekend Adventure," on ABC stations; "CBS WKND," on the CBS Network; "The More You Know," on the NBC Network; "One Magnificent Morning," on the CW Network; "Mi Telemundo" on the Telemundo Network and "Go Time" on independent stations. HMPG also produces and/or distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including the company's dedicated FAST channels Xplore, The Jack Hanna Channel, Rovr Pets, and Lucky Dog Channel, available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms. HMPG has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Charlotte. HMPG is represented by United Talent Agency.

1 Based on total household installations as of December 2023.

SOURCE Hearst Media Production Group, LLC