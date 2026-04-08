Hearst Media Production Group Partners with Merzigo On YouTube and Facebook Digital Content Expansion

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a leading producer and distributor of unscripted programming, today announced a strategic partnership with Merzigo, a leading global content distributor, to accelerate the growth of HMPG's digital presence across leading social and video platforms.

Under the partnership Merzigo will collaborate with HMPG to optimize and scale a curated selection of series and channels from HMPG's programming portfolio, driving deeper audience engagement and accelerating international growth. The titles include programs from the Jack Hanna library, as well as the award-winning series Ocean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin, Hearts of Heroes, Innovation Nation, and The Inspectors.

With more than 17 million weekly viewers, HMPG's series deliver significant reach across national and local U.S. broadcast television. Merzigo will amplify that footprint through its proprietary technology platform and deep data and insights from managing over 6,000 digital channels in over 30 languages, generating upwards of 17 billion monthly views.

"HMPG's content library is uniquely positioned for growth across social and digital video platforms. Through this partnership, we will expand our reach, engage new audiences, and scale our programming in meaningful and measurable ways," said Frank Biancuzzo, president of HMPG.

"This partnership reflects our continued commitment to align Merzigo with the highest-quality content creators in the industry. HMPG's proven track record in unscripted programming, combined with our global distribution infrastructure, creates a powerful engine for growth," said Yiğit Doğan Çelik, Chairperson and CEO, Merzigo.

HMPG's current program portfolio comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a library of 85 series (6,000 episodes) and its content can be found in 100 countries.

About Hearst Media Production Group

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of Emmy® Award-winning programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in 100 countries. Its popular weekly educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks air weekends nationwide including "Weekend Adventure," on ABC stations; "CBS WKND," on the CBS Network; "The More You Know," on the NBC Network; "One Magnificent Morning," on the CW Network; "Mi Telemundo" on the Telemundo Network and "Go Time" on independent stations. HMPG also produces and/or distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including the company's dedicated FAST channels Xplore, The Jack Hanna Channel, Rovr Pets, and Lucky Dog Channel, available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms. HMPG has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Charlotte. HMPG is represented by United Talent Agency.

About Merzigo

Merzigo is the leading global media technology company powering the distribution and monetization of premium film, television, and digital content across the world's largest open video platforms. Headquartered in London, Los Angeles, and Istanbul, Merzigo works with international studios, broadcasters, and production companies, supporting the digital expansion of some of the world's most recognized entertainment brands.

Combining proprietary technology, production capabilities, global localization infrastructure, digital rights protection, and advertising monetization, Merzigo helps transform premium libraries and new productions into scalable digital businesses across the social video ecosystem.

Powered by a global team of 500+ specialists in technology, content operations, and audience development, the company operates one of the largest premium content networks on social platforms, managing 6,000+ official YouTube and Facebook channels across more than 30 languages, organically generating over 17 billion monthly views and monetizing more than 500,000 hours of content from leading studios, broadcasters, and rights holders worldwide.

Merzigo is led by CEO and Chairman, Yiğit Doğan Çelik, an entrepreneur who has pioneered large-scale digital monetization strategies for premium television and film content. Under his leadership, the company has evolved into one of the industry's most influential technology partners for rights holders seeking to build sustainable global audiences across the rapidly expanding social video economy.

SOURCE Hearst Media Production Group, LLC