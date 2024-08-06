Hearst Media Production Group Expands Partnership with Samsung TV Plus

More than 500 Hours of Original HMPG Content to be Available on the Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a leading producer and distributor of unscripted programming, announced today an expansion of its partnership with Samsung TV Plus, Samsung's free, ad-supported TV (FAST) and video-on-demand (AVOD) service.

Hearst Media Production Group shows include “Lucky Dog,” with Brandon McMillan, on CBS; “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild,” with hosts Peter Gros and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, on NBC; and “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien,” airing in syndication.

Samsung TV Plus, which currently distributes the HMPG FAST channels Xplore, Rovr Pets, and The Jack Hanna Channel, will license more than 500 hours of HMPG original programming in the U.S., including the weekly series Lucky Dog, Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien, Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, and various shows hosted by renowned wildlife expert Jack Hanna, among others.

"In this evolving media landscape, we're expanding the distribution and access of HMPG's premium content reaching millions of new viewers," said Frank Biancuzzo, HMPG president.

"Our vast library of iconic family-friendly and timely series continues to build audiences across all platforms," said Andrew Tew, HMPG senior vice president, global licensing & distribution. "Samsung TV Plus is an ideal partner to advance our viewership footprint."

HMPG's current program portfolio comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of original content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on streaming platforms. Overall, HMPG has a library of more than 4,000 hours of programming and its content can be found in 97 countries.

About Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus is the go-to service for free, premium entertainment that allows content owners and advertisers to engage consumers at scale. As a leader in free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video-on-demand (AVOD), Samsung TV Plus is the #1 free ad-supported app on Samsung Smart TVs, with over 2,500 ad-supported linear channels available globally in 24 countries and across 561M active devices. Samsung TV Plus is accessible on 2016-2024 Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy devices, Smart Monitors, Family Hub refrigerators, and the web. To learn more, visit samsung.com/tvplus. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Hearst Media Production Group

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in nearly 100 countries. Its popular shows include the Emmy® Award-winning educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks airing weekends nationwide including "Weekend Adventure," on ABC stations; "CBS WKND," on the CBS Network; "The More You Know," on the NBC Network; "One Magnificent Morning," on the CW Network; "Mi Telemundo" on the Telemundo Network and "Go Time" on independent stations. HMPG also produces and/or distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien, America's #1 nationally syndicated public affairs news magazine; Consumer Reports TV, and the company's dedicated FAST channels Xplore, The Jack Hanna Channel and Rovr Pets, available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms. HMPG has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Charlotte. HMPG is represented by United Talent Agency.

SOURCE Hearst Media Production Group, LLC