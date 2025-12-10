HEARST MEDIA PRODUCTION GROUP TO DEBUT DONKEY KING ON ABC STATIONS NATIONWIDE

Premieres Weekend Mornings Starting Saturday, January 3

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), in partnership with Monument and veteran media executive Ron King, today announced the premiere of Donkey King, on Saturday, January 3. The original series will air weekend mornings on ABC stations nationwide as part of the Weekend Adventure educational/informational programming block (times may vary; check local listings).

Ron King hosts "Donkey King" from Hearst Media Production Group, debuting January on ABC stations nationwide

The 30-minute weekly docuseries is set at Oscar's Place Adoption Center & Sanctuary, a 75-acre non-profit donkey rescue and sanctuary in Mendocino County, California where more than 440 donkeys have been saved. The series will showcase King's and dozens of volunteers' work to rescue, rehab and re-home donkeys, whose global population is threatened. Donkeys, which studies show have a learning and problem-solving ability on par with dolphins and dogs, contribute to U.S. agriculture as guard animals for livestock, among other roles.

Before founding Oscar's Place, King built a distinguished career in the media industry, rising to Senior Vice President at Time Inc., where he oversaw the business operations of iconic brands including InStyle, Southern Living, and Essence. King transitioned from the corporate world to animal welfare, bringing his decades of leadership and business expertise to creating Oscar's Place, rescuing and rehabilitating at-risk donkeys.

"True joy comes from having impact. After watching a TikTok video about donkeys in need of help, I left my media career and founded a donkey rescue," said King. "I can't wait to introduce viewers to their new favorite animal. Donkeys are emotional, intelligent, curious, and hilarious! Donkey King is sure to bring joy into people's hearts and homes."

"Ron is enormously engaging, empathetic, passionate, and dedicated. What he has created through these rescues and adoptions not only changes, but saves the lives of both donkeys and humans. HMPG is the ideal partner to help us bring these stories to the world," said Marty Patch, Founder and Executive Producer of Monument.

"This series celebrates kindness, community, and the powerful bond between people and animals. The irresistible personalities of the donkeys are sure to resonate with our audience," said Bryan Curb, HMPG executive vice president and general manager, education/information.

HMPG's current program portfolio comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of original content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a series library of more than 6,000 episodes and its content can be found in 100 countries.

About Oscar's Place

Oscar's Place Adoption Center & Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and either rehoming or sanctuary of donkeys in need. Founded on the belief that every donkey deserves a safe, happy life, Oscar's Place steps in when these gentle creatures are abused or threatened by the illicit hide trade and other cruelty. With hands-on care from dedicated staff, volunteers, veterinarians and farriers, every rescued donkey is nurtured to physical, mental and emotional recovery. Located in Hopland, California, Oscar's Place also offers adoption opportunities for carefully vetted homes and enables supporters to "Sponsor a Donkey" or donate to make an immediate difference.

About Monument

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Monument has created hundreds of hours of premium content for broadcast, streaming, and digital platforms over the past decade. This full-service production house was built on the conviction that impactful, unscripted stories can reach and move global audiences, crafting beautiful content that goes beyond passive viewership - demanding attention, igniting curiosity, and getting hearts involved. They tell stories that matter – stories that challenge, inspire, and sometimes disrupt, always aiming for the unforgettable. With stellar industry relationships, unique talent access, big brand relationships, and strategic financial partnerships in hand, Monument is moving energetically into new production models for premium content. Business includes series or development at Hulu, Max, ABC, Discovery +, HGTV, Magnolia, Animal Planet, BYUtv, and PBS as well as with major brands like Chick fil-A, Red Bull, Crumbl, Traeger, The US Army, and more.

About Hearst Media Production Group

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of Emmy® Award-winning programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in 100 countries. Its popular weekly educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks air weekends nationwide including "Weekend Adventure," on ABC stations; "CBS WKND," on the CBS Network; "The More You Know," on the NBC Network; "One Magnificent Morning," on the CW Network; "Mi Telemundo" on the Telemundo Network and "Go Time" on independent stations. HMPG also produces and/or distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including the company's dedicated FAST channels Xplore, The Jack Hanna Channel, Rovr Pets, and Lucky Dog Channel, available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms. HMPG has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Charlotte. HMPG is represented by United Talent Agency.

SOURCE Hearst Media Production Group, LLC