Hearst Media Production Group to Debut New Series "Extraordinary World with Jeff Corwin" on CBS

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) today announced the premiere of Extraordinary World with Jeff Corwin, on Saturday, January 4. The original series, produced in an exclusive partnership with The Brady Hunter Foundation and hosted by Emmy®-winning conservationist Jeff Corwin, will air weekend mornings on CBS as part of the "CBS WKND" educational/informational programming block (check local listings).

The 30-minute weekly series will spotlight everyday people who are making an extraordinary impact on the world through animal advocacy, wildlife conservation, youth empowerment, and aiding those dealing with food insecurity issues. Extraordinary World will also be available on Paramount+.

The program will feature host Corwin teaming up with Miami-based Brady Hunter Foundation to take viewers across the country -- from cleaning Florida's beaches and supporting local animal sanctuaries to the streets of New York City and Los Angeles, among other locations -- to showcase acts of compassion and generosity with the help of guest celebrities. Each episode will highlight the people driving positive change and showcase how one small act of kindness can have a dramatic effect on every community and the world.

"Through our partnership with The Brady Hunter Foundation, this uplifting series will delight and inspire viewers of all ages and is a perfect addition to the CBS WKND schedule," said Bryan Curb, HMPG executive vice president and general manager, education/information.

"Extraordinary World amplifies our mission at The Brady Hunter Foundation—which is to give a voice to the voiceless and vulnerable, including animals, children, and the food insecure, while promoting causes that make the world a better place," said Josh Fox, The Brady Hunter Foundation's founder and Chief Executive.

HMPG's current program portfolio comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of original content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a library of more than 5,000 hours of programming and its content can be found in 97 countries.

About Brady Hunter Foundation

The Brady Hunter Foundation is a leading non-profit organization operated by a group of philanthropists, change makers, humanitarians and animal lovers committed to helping the voiceless and the vulnerable. They are steadfastly dedicated to protecting animals, empowering children, conserving the environment, and supporting the homeless and food insecure. On February 7, 2024, The Brady Hunter Foundation celebrated its 1-year anniversary and during that relatively short period of time, it has supported over 70 causes through donations and robust civic engagement in over 10 countries, and has awarded several million dollars in grants, impacting the lives of tens of thousands of humans and animals on a local, national, and international scale. The Brady Hunter Foundation continues capacity building and making a positive difference in the world, one strategic partnership at a time.

About Hearst Media Production Group

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in nearly 100 countries. Its popular shows include the Emmy® Award-winning educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks airing weekends nationwide including "Weekend Adventure," on ABC stations; "CBS WKND," on the CBS Network; "The More You Know," on the NBC Network; "One Magnificent Morning," on the CW Network; "Mi Telemundo" on the Telemundo Network and "Go Time" on independent stations. HMPG also produces and/or distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien, America's #1 nationally syndicated public affairs news magazine; Consumer Reports TV, and the company's dedicated FAST channels Xplore, The Jack Hanna Channel and Rovr Pets, available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms. HMPG has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Charlotte. HMPG is represented by United Talent Agency.

