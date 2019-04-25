Hearst Television Stations Earn 26 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards For Journalistic Excellence

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Television stations around the country have been honored with 26 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Four Hearst Television stations – WCVB-TV, Boston; KCRA-TV, Sacramento; KMBC-TV, Kansas City; and KCCI-TV, Des Moines – were recognized for "Overall Excellence" in their respective regions. Other stations were honored in categories including Newscast, Breaking News, Continuing Coverage, News Documentary, Sports Reporting, Social Media and Innovation.

News organizations submitted a record 4,600 entries for the 2019 competition for the awards, named for the legendary CBS journalist and which honor outstanding achievement in broadcast and digital journalism, technical expertise and adherence to RTDNA's Code of Ethics. This year's regional Murrow winners were judged in 14 regions and represent 309 local radio and TV newsrooms across the industry.

"The example of honest and fair reporting set by Edward R. Murrow shines more brightly than ever today," said Barbara Maushard, senior vice president, News, at Hearst Television. "We could not be more proud of the outstanding work and dedication of Hearst Television journalists around the country in earning these prestigious honors."



Hearst Television owns and operates 34 television and two radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 21 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all of the major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over nearly 70 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, This TV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

