Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Size to Grow by USD 5.34 Billion, Rising Prevalence of Cardiac Disorders to Drive Growth - Technavio

Heart Attack Diagnostics Market: Trend

New product launches, coupled with R&D activities, are one of the major trends in the market. Vendors are focusing on the development and fast approvals of new heart attack diagnostic devices. New product development, coupled with R&D activities, helps vendors to sustain their position in the market. Vendors are launching innovative devices for enhancing the clinical outcomes of heart attack diagnostic devices, such as electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and Troponin for greater visualization. In addition, vendors are engaged in R&D activities and are planning to launch innovative products in the coming years. They are concentrating on developing technologically advanced 3D mammography equipment.

Heart Attack Diagnostics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the heart attack diagnostics market by end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

North America will lead the heart attack diagnostics market during the forecast period. Its growth is driven by factors such as the high prevalence of heart disorders such as congenital heart diseases (CHDs), heart valve diseases, stenosis, and atresia in the region. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the heart attack diagnostics market in North America.

The hospital segment will be the largest revenue-generating end-user segment during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of hypertension, high blood cholesterol, and smoking. In addition, the growing number of cardiac cases such as stroke and heart attacks has increased the need for the detection of troponin, creatine kinase, and C-Reactive Protein. This has led to a surge in the establishment of hospitals concerning the heart attack diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, ACS Diagnostics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., AstraZeneca Plc, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bionet Co. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Midmark Corp., Nihon Kohden Corp, SCHILLER AG, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVI-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Ambulatory surgical centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Ambulatory surgical centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 93: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 94: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 96: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 98: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 101: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 103: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 104: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 106: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.6 HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.

Exhibit 108: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 118: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 119: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 121: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.9 Midmark Corp.

Exhibit 123: Midmark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Midmark Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Midmark Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 SCHILLER AG

Exhibit 126: SCHILLER AG - Overview



Exhibit 127: SCHILLER AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: SCHILLER AG - Key offerings

10.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 129: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 132: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.12 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 134: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Toshiba Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

