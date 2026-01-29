Heart of the City: Union Station & LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes Announced as an Official Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone

Link to Images HERE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Historic Union Station, in partnership with LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, announced it has been selected by the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee as a Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone, joining a region-wide celebration as Los Angeles prepares to host FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zones will extend the reach of live match viewing and interactive experiences across the greater Los Angeles region, bringing the excitement of the tournament closer to residents and visitors alike. Throughout the 39-day competition, the Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zones will transform select destinations into premier watch events for some of the world's biggest matches.

As an Official Fan Zone, Union Station & LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes will offer fans the opportunity to come together and experience the energy, passion, and global spirit of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ through live match viewings and fan-focused programming.

"The Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zones are about bringing the World Cup into the heart of our communities," said Kathryn Schloessman, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission and CEO of the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee. "These locations will play an important role in welcoming fans, creating shared moments, and ensuring that the excitement of FIFA World Cup 2026 is felt across Los Angeles County."

"We're thrilled to welcome tens of thousands of fans to the Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone at historic Union Station—an iconic venue and the perfect launching point to experience the energy, culture, and neighborhoods that will be celebrating across the region," said Metro Board Chair and Whittier City Councilmember Fernando Dutra.

"We're excited that LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes will serve as a Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zone, creating a welcoming space for our community to come together. As a cultural hub dedicated to celebrating the stories, heritage, and contributions of Latino communities, LA Plaza is a fitting home for fans from across Los Angeles. Located in the heart of the city, steps from Union Station and Olvera Street, visitors can celebrate the global spirit of soccer while immersing themselves in the vibrant culture and energy that define Los Angeles," said Leticia Rhi Buckley, CEO of LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes.

The Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zones are part of the Host Committee's broader effort to deliver a world-class tournament experience while creating inclusive, accessible opportunities for fans to celebrate together throughout the region.

The Los Angeles World Cup 26 Fan Zones include:

The Original Farmers Market - June 18-21

City of Downey - June 20

Heart of the City: Union Station & LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes - June 25-28

Hansen Dam Lake - July 2-5

LA County's Earvin "Magic" Johnson Park - July 4-5

Los Angeles County Whittier Narrows - July 9-11

Venice Beach – July 11

Fairplex - July 14-15 & July 18-19

West Harbor - July 14-15 & July 18-19

For more information about Los Angeles World Cup 26 at the Heart of the City: Union Station and LA Plaza de Cultura de Artes, visit LosAngelesFWC26.com .

About Los Angeles Union Station

Since its opening in 1939, Los Angeles Union Station has long been considered one of LA's architectural gems and a vital portal to the promise of the California Dream. The station was designed with an innovative blend of Spanish Colonial, Mission Revival and Art Deco architecture now commonly referred to as Mission Moderne. The bustling 52-acre transportation hub sits in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles offering essential connections to destinations throughout Southern California. An iconic landmark, the station serves as a vibrant symbol of Downtown connecting the historic fabric of the past to the present through arts, culture, transit and community. Conceived on a grand scale, Los Angeles Union Station is the largest railroad passenger terminal in the Western United States and is often regarded as "the last of the great train stations."

About LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes is a community hub where people gather to celebrate Latinx culture through transformative exhibitions, music, dance, culinary arts, and multigenerational artmaking and storytelling experiences. An anchor cultural institution in Los Angeles County, LA Plaza centers the Latino experience and provides a space to uplift, share, and preserve the stories of Mexicans, Mexican Americans, and Latinx people in Southern California. Established in 2011, LA Plaza is a non-profit organization and a Smithsonian affiliate museum.

About the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee

The Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee was established to deliver a premier FIFA World Cup 26™ experience and drive lasting social, cultural, and economic impact for the region. We serve as the liaison between FIFA and the Los Angeles region to harness opportunities surrounding the tournament to elevate our community. The Host Committee is co-chaired by LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman and former U.S. Men's National Team player Chris Klein, and is led by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (LASEC). It also includes the Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), and LA Galaxy. For more information, visit losangelesfwc26.com .

