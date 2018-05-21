Heart Pump Device (Extracorporeal and Implantable Pump) Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2022

The global heart pump devices market is projected to reach USD 3.98 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 1.64 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.



The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing number of regulatory approvals, and an acute shortage of donor hearts.

The heart pump device market is segmented on the basis of product, type, therapy, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into ventricular assist devices, intra-aortic balloon pumps, and total artificial heart. The ventricular assist devices market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High growth in the ventricular assist devices market can be primarily attributed to the increased dependency on ventricular assist devices for the treatment of heart failure and technological advancements to improve the safety of these devices.

Based on type, the global heart pump devices market is segmented into implantable and extracorporeal heart pump devices. The implantable heart pumps segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements in implantable heart pump devices have made them more reliable and safe as well as improved their efficiency, thus allowing their long-term use as a survival option for patients who cannot undergo a heart transplant procedure (particularly in end-stage heart failure patients).

Based on therapy, the global heart pump device market is categorized into bridge-to-transplant, bridge-to-candidacy, destination therapy and other therapies such as bridge-to-recovery and rescue therapy. The destination therapy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of DT is likely to increase in the coming years owing to technological advancements in heart pump technology to improve their safety and efficacy and the quality of life for patients.

Geographic segments in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Of these, the North American segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the increasing number of regulatory approvals.

The high cost of devices and implantation procedures and poor reimbursement scenario in developing countries is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period. For instance, in emerging countries such as China and India, no coverage is provided for heart pump devices, thus increasing the out-of-pocket expenditure by patients.

The major players in this market include St. Jude Medical (subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories) (US), Abiomed (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Getinge (Sweden), Teleflex (US), ReliantHeart (US), BerlinHeart (Germany), Terumo (Japan), SynCardia Systems (US), TandemLife (CardiacAssist) (US), Jarvik Heart (US), and Fresenius Medical Care (Germany).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Heart Pump Device Market Overview

4.2 Heart Pump Devices Market, By Product, 2017 vs 2022

4.3 Ventricular Assist Devices Market, By Vad Type, 2017 vs 2022

4.4 Heart Pump Device Market, By Type, 2017 vs 2022

4.5 Geographic Analysis: Heart Pump Device Market, By Therapy

4.6 Geographic Snapshot: Heart Pump Device Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

5.2.1.2 Regulatory Approval of Several New and Advanced Heart Pump Devices

5.2.1.3 Huge Gap Between the Demand and Supply of Donor Hearts

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Heart Pump Devices as Well as Implantation Procedures

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Potential Offered By Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Reimbursement for Heart Pump Devices for Destination Therapy



6 Heart Pump Devices Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Ventricular Assist Devices

6.1.1.1 Left Ventricular Assist Devices

6.1.1.2 Right Ventricular Assist Devices

6.1.1.3 Bi-Ventricular Assist Devices

6.1.1.4 Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices

6.1.2 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps

6.1.3 Total Artificial Heart



7 Heart Pump Devices Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Implantable Heart Pump Devices

7.1.2 Extracorporeal Heart Pump Devices



8 Heart Pump Devices Market, By Therapy

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Bridge-To-Candidacy (BTC)

8.1.2 Bridge-To-Transplant (BTT)

8.1.3 Destination Therapy (DT)

8.1.4 Other Therapies



9 Heart Pump Devices Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 EU5

9.3.2 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.2.1 St. Jude Medical (Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)

10.2.2 Abiomed

10.2.3 Medtronic

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

10.3.2 Expansions

10.3.3 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

10.3.4 Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Abbott Laboratories

11.2 Abiomed

11.3 Medtronic

11.4 Getinge

11.5 Syncardia Systems

11.6 Teleflex

11.7 Reliantheart

11.8 Terumo

11.9 Berlin Heart

11.10 Jarvik Heart

11.11 Cardiacassist

11.12 Fresenius Medical Care



