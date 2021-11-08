Heart Rate Monitoring Devices Market Records 11.81% CAGR by 2025 | Alphabet Inc. and ANTA Sports Products Among Key Contributors to Growth| Technavio

The heart rate monitoring devices market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Heart Rate Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Chest Straps



Wristband



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Heart Rate Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the heart rate monitoring devices market include Alphabet Inc., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Apple Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Garmin Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, OMRON Corp., Polar Electro Oy, Wahoo Fitness LLC, and Xiaomi Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the heart rate monitoring devices market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The growing preference for self-care monitoring devices, focus on preventive treatment, and rise in Internet penetration will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the intense competition among vendors will hamper market growth.

Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities. The heart rate monitoring devices market has been segmented by geography into four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. Among these regions, North America will account for 39% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. The US is one of the key countries in the heart rate monitoring devices market in North America. The growth rate of the market in North America has been significant. Moreover, the region is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. In addition, the growth of the heart rate monitoring devices market in North America will be driven by the rising focus on preventive treatment.

Heart Rate Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist heart rate monitoring devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the heart rate monitoring devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the heart rate monitoring devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heart rate monitoring devices market vendors

Heart Rate Monitoring Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 418.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Apple Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Garmin Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, OMRON Corp., Polar Electro Oy, Wahoo Fitness LLC, and Xiaomi Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

For additional insights on the market, View Our Report Snapshot

