Heart Rhythm Society and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Partner to Expand SVT Patient Education Through UpBeat.org

New resources launched in recognition of SVT Awareness Day - Wednesday June 3, 2026

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of SVT Awareness Day, the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals are partnering to expand supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) patient education through UpBeat.org, HRS' patient education platform.

These new resources to help patients and caregivers better understand SVT, recognize symptoms, and navigate conversations about treatment with their healthcare team.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals: With You Every Beat of the Way

New resources now available at UpBeat.org/SVT include:

A downloadable SVT Patient Info Sheet

"What is SVT?" — video explaining causes, symptoms, and diagnosis

— video explaining causes, symptoms, and diagnosis "How is SVT Treated?" — video reviewing treatment approaches and care conversations

— video reviewing treatment approaches and care conversations New HRStv interview "Understanding SVT: What Patients and EPs Want Each Other to Know"

An estimated two million Americans live with SVT, an abnormal heart rhythm that causes episodes of unexpectedly rapid heartbeat, and is among the most common heart rhythm disorders. Although most cases are manageable, untreated SVT can worsen quality of life and lead to serious complications, including heart failure. With appropriate treatment, including medication or catheter ablation, many patients can manage their condition successfully, and many forms of SVT may be cured through ablation.

"At the Heart Rhythm Society, we are proud to support SVT Awareness Day through our partnership with Milestone Pharmaceuticals and our shared commitment to improving patient education," said HRS President Sana M. Al-Khatib, MD, MHS, FHRS. "Expanding access to trusted educational resources supports HRS' mission to improve patient care through education and advances our vision to end death and suffering due to heart rhythm disorders. Together, we aim to help patients better understand their condition and feel more informed as they navigate diagnosis and treatment conversations."

"SVT symptoms can be frightening and anxiety-provoking for patients. Some patients also experience life-disruption and apprehension, even between episodes," said David Bharucha, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Milestone Pharmaceuticals. "At Milestone Pharmaceuticals, we are committed to developing innovative approaches to treating impactful heart rhythm disorders. Through our support of the Heart Rhythm Society, we hope to empower patients with educational resources that increase understanding and encourage informed conversations with healthcare professionals about SVT symptoms, treatment options, and the importance of seeking appropriate care."

The new resources are available free of charge at UpBeat.org/SVT.

Press Contact: Kris Murphy, Associate Vice President, Membership, Marketing and Communications, [email protected]

About the Heart Rhythm Society

The Heart Rhythm Society is the international leader in science, education, and advocacy for cardiac arrhythmia professionals and patients and is the primary information resource on heart rhythm disorders. Its mission is to improve the care of patients by promoting research, education, and optimal healthcare policies and standards. Incorporated in 1979 and based in Washington, D.C., it has a membership of more than 9,700 heart rhythm professionals from 100 countries. For more information, visit www.HRSonline.org.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an emerging commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cardiovascular medicines to benefit people living with certain heart conditions. www.milestonepharma.com.

SOURCE Heart Rhythm Society