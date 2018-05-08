Heart Rhythm Society Kicks Off Annual Scientific Sessions In Boston To Unveil Scientific Advances And Innovations In Cardiac Arrhythmia Care

Turkle is the Abby Rockefeller Mauzé Professor of the Social Studies of Science and Technology in the Program in Science, Technology and Society at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the founder and current director of the MIT Initiative on Technology and Self, a center of research and reflection on the evolving connections between people and artifacts. Turkle will also discuss her unique perspective on the intersection of digital technology and human relationships and what it means for the future.

"What makes Scientific Sessions unique and sets us apart from other conferences in our field is the depth and breadth of relevant sessions offered including the Allied Professional Forum, Basic Science Forum, Late-Breaking Clinical Trials, Live Cases, Hyde Park, and Pioneers Unplugged," says George F. Van Hare, MD, FHRS, CCDS, CEPS-PC, president of the Heart Rhythm Society. "With the number of sessions and unlimited opportunities for networking, it is our hope that attendees leave inspired, empowered and equipped with an expanded set of skills and greater knowledge that can lead to new opportunities in patient care."

Heart Rhythm 2018 continues to attract the world's most renowned experts and includes more than 12,000 attendees, 200 educational sessions and 140 exhibitors showcasing innovative products and services. The meeting's program also features an increased number of Joint Sessions, which are hosted in collaboration with international organizations in efforts to build and maintain global connections.

HRS highlights the following special events during Heart Rhythm 2018:

Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Summit: On Wednesday, May 9 at 10:00 a.m. EDT , the AF Summit will provide the latest approaches to ablation and new therapeutic strategies.

On at , the AF Summit will provide the latest approaches to ablation and new therapeutic strategies. Cardiovascular Implantable Electronic Device (CIED) Management Summit: On Wednesday, May 9 at 10:00 a.m. EDT , the CIED Summit will focus on practical aspects of device implantation, extraction, and troubleshooting.

On at , the CIED Summit will focus on practical aspects of device implantation, extraction, and troubleshooting. Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Ventricular Fibrillation (VF) Summit: On Wednesday, May 9 at 10:00 a.m. EDT , the VT/VF Summit will provide state-of-the art discussion on all aspects of managing patients with arrhythmogenic heart disease.

New to this year's meeting includes a collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with several sessions on the following:

- FDA Hot Topics:

ICD Risk Stratification and Coverage: On Thursday, May 10 at 1:30 p.m. EDT , this session will address current risk stratification approaches for ICD therapy. Heart Failure Devices and Clinical Trial Design: Are We Asking the Right Questions?: On Thursday, May 10 at 2:30 p.m. EDT , this session will address the challenges with heart failure devices and clinical trial design and identify meaningful outcomes for patients. AF Detection: On Friday, May 11 at 10:30 a.m. EDT , this session will address the current technologies available for AF detection and the FDA's current expectations in this field, the challenges associated with accurate AF detection, and the importance of this evolving technology. Digital Health and Mobile Medical Applications: On Friday, May 11 at 11:30 a.m. EDT , this session will address the FDA's current expectations in the digital health field and the challenges associated with rapidly evolving mobile medical applications as well as the technologies' impact on healthcare delivery.

- Cybersecurity and Implantable Medical Devices: On Wednesday, May 10 at 10:30 a.m. EDT, this session will discuss the current processes in place by the vendor community, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the Department of Homeland Security to evaluate and mitigate the possible Cybersecurity threats as they relate to implantable devices.

The Heart Rhythm 2018 Mobile App is available and makes navigating the meeting easy and accessible through its new GPS navigation tool. Attendees can browse or search sessions by category, speaker, key word, nearby sessions, time block or program highlights. To download the app, search "HRS2018" in the app store or Google play.

Follow the #HRS2018 Twitter feed for real-time updates and news about the meeting.

Scientists, clinicians, and HRS leadership will be available to discuss specific sessions and heart rhythm innovations further. Visit the Press Room 152 at Boston Convention and Exhibition Center or contact Catherine Llamido. Qualified media are invited to attend. Click here for more information.

Heart Rhythm 2018 is the most comprehensive educational program for heart rhythm professionals, featuring more than 200 educational sessions and more than 140 exhibitors showcasing innovative products and services. The Heart Rhythm Society's Annual Scientific Sessions have become the must-attend event of the year, allowing the exchange of new vital ideas and information among colleagues from every corner of the globe.

About the Heart Rhythm Society

The Heart Rhythm Society is the international leader in science, education and advocacy for cardiac arrhythmia professionals and patients, and the primary information resource on heart rhythm disorders. Its mission is to improve the care of patients by promoting research, education and optimal health care policies and standards. Incorporated in 1979 and based in Washington, DC, it has a membership of more than 6,400 heart rhythm professionals in more than 72 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.HRSonline.org.

Contact: Catherine Llamido: (301) 538-3836

Megan Fricke: (404) 895-5024

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heart-rhythm-society-kicks-off-annual-scientific-sessions-in-boston-to-unveil-scientific-advances-and-innovations-in-cardiac-arrhythmia-care-300644122.html

SOURCE Heart Rhythm Society

Related Links

https://www.hrsonline.org

