Heart Rhythm Society Marks 40 Years Of Advances In Electrophysiology With Annual Scientific Sessions In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Heart Rhythm Society kicks off its 40th Annual Heart Rhythm Scientific Sessions. With a faculty of more than 700 of the world's most notable experts in cardiac rhythm management and over 150 exhibitors, Heart Rhythm 2019 will showcase the field's most recent achievements and innovations. Over 12,000 leading clinicians, scientists, researchers, and innovators from across the globe will convene at the Moscone Center in San Francisco to celebrate 40 years of advancements in the field of cardiac pacing and electrophysiology.

Heart Rhythm 2019 commences with an Opening Plenary keynote presentation and discussion led by Guy Raz, host, co-creator, and editorial director of numerous chart-topping podcasts. Raz has a well-documented ability to uncover the unexpected during interviews with leading thinkers, entrepreneurs, scientists, and innovators, which has earned him a loyal following of more than 14 million global listeners. Raz will apply lessons on rejections, perseverance, optimism, flexibility, failure, and empathy during his interviews with past, current and future HRS leaders.

"Looking back on our humble beginnings, we are indebted to a small core group of visionary physicians, who created our society and began our journey to improve heart rhythm care everywhere. Now, 40 years later, we are a thriving, global community of professionals making large strides in education, innovation, and quality patient outcomes," said Thomas F. Deering, MD, FHRS, president of the Heart Rhythm Society. "This year's meeting will be one for the record books as we not only celebrate all of our achievements, but most importantly, discuss, collaborate, and present our thoughts on how to advance the field and shape our vision for the next 40 years."



The Society highlights Heart Rhythm 2019 Special Events:

Digital Health Summit: On Wednesday, May 8 at 10 a.m. , during the first-ever Digital Health Summit, attendees will hear from experts, who will provide guidance, recommendations, and clarity about how to facilitate the safe exchange of data and how to navigate the rapidly evolving world of patient-generated data from consumer wearables, apps and other new technologies.

Atrial Fibrillation (AF) Summit: The annual AF summit will take place Wednesday, May 8 at 10 a.m. and is the "one-stop" comprehensive update on the discoveries and advancements in AF management that have taken place over the last year.

Emerging Therapeutics Summit: On Wednesday, May 8 at 10 a.m., this multidisciplinary summit will cover the latest innovations and potential applications of new technological advances in device, biologic and pharmacologic therapy, arrhythmia mapping, ablation and a variety of other exciting developing technologies.

Heart Rhythm Bowl: Electrophysiology Fellows-in-Training from around the world will participate in this friendly, non-CME competition on Wednesday, May 8 at 5 p.m.

Women in EP Luncheon: On Thursday, May 9 at 12:15 p.m., women will gather for the annual EP luncheon to support and promote women investigators in basic and clinical research.

Live Case Presentations: On Thursday, May 9 at 10:30 am and Friday, May 10 at 10:30 am, attendees will be provided with a unique learning experience to watch complex ablation procedures.

The Heart Rhythm 2019 Mobile App is available and makes navigating the meeting easy. Attendees can browse or search sessions by category, speaker, key word, nearby sessions, time block or program highlights. To download the app, search "HRS2019" in the app store or Google play.

Follow the #HRS2019 Twitter feed for real-time updates and news from the meeting.



Scientists, clinicians, and HRS leadership will be available for interviews to discuss specific sessions and heart rhythm innovations further. Visit the Press Room 312, South at Moscone Center or contact Megan Fricke. Qualified media are invited to attend. Click here for more information.



About the Heart Rhythm Society

The Heart Rhythm Society is the international leader in science, education and advocacy for cardiac arrhythmia professionals and patients and the primary information resource on heart rhythm disorders. Its mission is to improve the care of patients by promoting research, education and optimal health care policies and standards. Incorporated in 1979 and based in Washington, DC, it has a membership of more than 7,000 heart rhythm professionals in more than 72 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.HRSonline.org.

