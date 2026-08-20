Hearth & Home Technologies® Brings Traditional-Style to Heat & Glo Allusion Heritage Electric Fireplace

LAKEVILLE, Minn., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearth & Home Technologies®, North America's largest fireplace manufacturer, today introduced the Heat & Glo Allusion Heritage, a next-generation electric fireplace designed to anchor rooms with sophisticated warmth. Available in 42" and 36" widths, the Allusion Heritage is built for builders and homeowners who want an impressive traditional look and easy installation with no venting required, giving any space a defining fireplace presence.

Allusion Heritage Allusion Heritage

Designed around the proportions of a traditional gas fireplace, the Allusion Heritage fits standard framing for easy installation in new builds or renovations. Its generous scale suits open floor plans, and a curated accessories portfolio lets designers and homeowners transition the aesthetic from traditional to contemporary minimalism without replacing the unit.

"The Allusion Heritage is made for professionals who need a fireplace that stands out," said Sarah Lien, Vice President of Marketing at Hearth & Home Technologies. "Its scale and depth of personalization set new standards for the electric fireplace market."

At the heart of the Allusion Heritage is an industry-leading personalization option. Owners can choose from nine distinct flame styles, ranging from richly layered traditional flames to clean, minimal presentations. There are also more than 13 ember bed color options. Whether the goal is a roaring classic hearth or a cool, contemporary glow, the Allusion Heritage adapts without compromise. The result is a single fireplace that can serve virtually any design vision and evolve with the space over time.

Key Specifications

Available Sizes: 42" and 36" widths

Heat Output: Up to 10,000 BTU/Hr

Power: 120V (Plug-In) or 240V (Direct Wired)

Flame Styles: 9 programmable flame styles

Ember Bed Colors: 13+ customizable colors

Framing: Compatible with standard framing dimensions, enabling simplified and efficient installation for most new and renovated projects.

The Allusion Heritage joins HHT's established portfolio of electric fireplaces under the Heat & Glo brand, which has earned a reputation among builders, designers, and homeowners for combining installation simplicity with premium aesthetics. For more information, visit www.heatnglo.com.

About Hearth & Home Technologies®

Hearth & Home Technologies® (HHT) is driven by the desire to unite individuals through the shared warmth, comfort and connection of fire.

HHT is North America's leading manufacturer and supplier of hearth products, which includes a full array of gas, electric, wood and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, gas logs and fire tables. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minnesota, with distribution around the world, HHT operates USA-based manufacturing facilities as well as retail sales locations for builders and consumers. Dedicated to innovation and known for safety, quality and operational excellence, HHT incorporates the latest design and engineering technology, materials, and sustainable practices into its manufacturing facilities and award-winning products. For more information, please visit www.hearthnhome.com.

SOURCE HEARTH & HOME TECHNOLOGIES