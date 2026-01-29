Hearth & Home Technologies® Exhibit Highlights the Latest Innovations in Fireplace Design at the 2026 International Builders' Show

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearth & Home Technologies®, the world's largest fireplace manufacturer with a portfolio of top brands for every budget and floor plan, returns to the 2026 National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders' Show (IBS) with 11 fireplace displays that showcase the world of warmth spanning every home journey from entry-level to luxury markets.

With over a decade and a half as an exhibitor at IBS, Hearth & Home Technologies has developed immersive, fully styled vignettes that demonstrate how integrated hearth solutions and elevated design are transforming the hearth from a functional appliance into a central design statement.

"We're thrilled to share our vision for the future of hearth design at IBS 2026," said Sarah Lien, Vice President of Marketing at Hearth & Home Technologies. "Our new displays reflect what today's homeowners and builders are seeking: fireplaces that don't just heat a space, but elevate it. We're showing how the right fireplace can be the defining feature that transforms a house into a home."

The company will debut several breakthrough products at the show, including the new Allusion Heritage from SimpliFire®, an electric fireplace that integrates seamlessly with common framing dimensions for straightforward installation while delivering the sophisticated warmth that anchors entire rooms. Each of the 11 displays has been carefully curated to inspire builders, designers, and dealers with real-world applications across various price points and home styles.

Attendees of the show will not only get a look into the latest products, but also have the opportunity to join the Hearth & Home Technologies trade program, ProAdvantage, which launches at the show. The program is designed to reward industry partners and provide exclusive access to product rebates, promotional support, and more perks.

Hearth & Home Technologies will also host two A&D focused education sessions at their booth that are CEU accredited by AIA and ASID on Wednesday, February 18.

9:30 a.m.: Fireplace Hacks for Today's Floor Plans

3:30 p.m.: Fireplace Feature Wall Design Symposium

Interested attendees will need to reserve their spot at the sign-up link HERE .

For more information about Hearth & Home Technologies and to schedule a meeting at IBS 2026, visit their exhibitor page on the NAHB website or stop by booth S17023.

About Hearth & Home Technologies®

Hearth & Home Technologies® is the nation's leading manufacturer and supplier of hearth products, headquartered in Lakeville, Minnesota, with global distribution and U.S.-based manufacturing facilities. The company offers a complete portfolio of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, and fire tables through its family of trusted brands, including Heat & Glo, Heatilator, Majestic, Monessen, and Simplifire and Stellar by Heat & Glo. Hearth & Home Technologies products span every budget, aesthetic and floor plan while supporting builders, design trade professionals, and consumers through engineering, design, installation training, and retail locations.

Driven by a commitment to innovation that integrates leading-edge design, technology and materials, its mission extends beyond products to bring people together through the warmth, comfort, and connection that only a hearth can create. For more information, visit www.hearthnhome.com.

