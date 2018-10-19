Heartland Dental Adds Six Newly Supported Offices in October, Hits 300 Doctor Hires Milestone

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the nation's largest dental support organization (DSO), today announced the additions of its newest supported dental offices for the month of October and the recruitment milestone of successfully onboarding 300 new supported dentists year-to-date. Heartland Dental consists of more than 1,400 supported doctors working in more than 875 supported offices in 37 states nationwide.

"We are laser focused on recruiting the brightest dentists and dentistry clinicians and ensuring they're welcomed into the nation's highest quality dental offices," said Mark Greenstein, Executive Vice President, Strategy & Development. "Dentists of all experience levels appreciate the high quality offices we support through our DeNovo build and affiliation programs."

During October 2018, Heartland Dental welcomed six supported offices in the cities of Irmo and Columbia, SC; Centennial, CO; and in St. Augustine, Lakeland and Estero, FL. These additions bring the annual total to 70 newly supported offices; 44 newly affiliated offices and 26 newly constructed dental offices year-to-date. Heartland Dental expects to remain the nation's best transition option for established dentists providing the very best in career opportunities for affiliating dentists and their teams.

As a doctor-led organization, Heartland Dental offers a network of 1,400 like-minded dentist professionals who value growth, transparency, and autonomy to practice. Its 86 percent doctor satisfaction rating demonstrates its proven record of accomplishment as a preferred career choice for both new and tenured doctors.

"Attracting top talent is central to our growth," said Travis Franklin, Chief Financial Officer, Heartland Dental. "Affiliating dentists often speak about their desire to continue to improve the quality of care extended to patients, all while preserving their legacies in the communities they serve. Heartland provides the backing that fosters those growth opportunities."

Offerings like guaranteed income, stock options, continuing education, locally branded marketing in the communities they serve, and so much more are prime attractors for affiliation or job seeking dentists. Whether based out of an established location with a steady patient base, or a brand-new dental office to grow from the ground up, Heartland Dental's support-office enterprise consists of more than 600 business experts supporting backend operations.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the largest dental support organization in the United States with more than 875 supported dental offices located in 37 states. Based in Effingham, IL and founded by Rick Workman, DMD, Heartland Dental offers supported dentists and team members continuing professional education and leadership training, along with a variety of non-clinical administrative services including staffing, employee relations, procurement, administration, financial, marketing assistance, and information technology. For more information, visit www.Heartland.com. Follow Heartland Dental on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

