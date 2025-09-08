Heartland Dental Closes Key Transaction with Smile Design Dentistry

Key transaction by Heartland Dental and its supported practice strengthen presence in several growth markets, deepening Heartland Dental's commitment to supporting doctors and their teams as they provide high-quality clinical care and patient experiences in the communities they serve.

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, one of the world's first and the leading dental support organization (DSO), today announced the closing of its key transaction with Smile Design Dentistry. Heartland Dental now supports over 3,100 doctors in more than 1,880 locations across 39 states and the District of Columbia.

This key transaction expands Heartland Dental's network of supported offices in Florida, a growing region with increasing oral care needs, especially among families, aging adults and seniors. Since Smile Design Dentistry's founding over 20 years ago, Dr. Mili Patel, Chief Dental Officer and Sachin Patel, CEO, have worked to build a strong presence across Florida with a culture rooted in collaboration and growth. Together with their team, they share Heartland Dental's commitment to a doctor-led culture and support model. With a strong network of 60 high-quality supported practices across Central Florida and the Tampa Bay area, Smile Design Dentistry supported offices offer comprehensive dental services, including preventative, restorative, cosmetic, emergency, pediatric, and specialty dentistry.

"As we welcome Smile Design Dentistry into the Heartland Dental family of supported practices, we look forward to building on our shared mission of delivering world-class support to doctors and their teams," said Pat Bauer, Heartland Dental President and CEO. "Smile Design Dentistry's supported practices are a great fit for Heartland Dental's doctor-led culture and support model, and we are excited to build on our shared belief to provide a support infrastructure that honors clinical autonomy, facilitates career growth, and helps supported doctors and their teams enhance exceptional patient care and experiences."

The transaction brings together two dental support organizations that share a commitment to people through their doctor-led support model and culture and their investment in creating environments where team members can grow together in a collaborative, purpose-driven setting and build meaningful, rewarding careers. Both Heartland Dental and Smile Design Dentistry are committed to respecting clinical autonomy, supported by the world's leading support services and resources.

Through this key transaction, practices supported by Smile Design Dentistry will gain access to Heartland Dental's expansive support network, featuring the latest innovations in dentistry and technology including AI powered by VideaAI, remineralization technology from Curodont, and the Invisalign® System of clear aligners and iTero™ intraoral scanners from Align Technology. In addition, doctors, hygienists and teams have access to the nation's largest clinical, operational and leadership education through Heartland Dental University as well as world-class teams providing support across marketing, IT, human resources, operations, payor relations, clinical supplies & labs and more.

"Dr. Mili Patel and I started Smile Design Dentistry with the belief that the best patient care starts with empowered doctors and supported teams," said Sachin Patel, CEO of Smile Design Dentistry. "This transaction with Heartland Dental allows us to stay true to that mission while gaining access to enhanced resources and technology, joining a support network that will elevate Smile Design Dentistry practices and enhance the careers of our team members. We're excited about the future together."

"The roots of Smile Design began in my first 3 operatory practice in Dade City, FL that grew to a 12 operatory, multi-specialty practice within 3 years. As one of the few female founding DSO leaders, I am proud to stand as an example and to inspire other women to never give up on their passions. I look forward to Smile Design's next chapter with Heartland Dental and ensuring its legacy will flourish for years to come!" shared Dr. Mili Patel, Chief Dental Officer of Smile Design Dentistry.

Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor to Heartland Dental in the transaction.

Bailey & Company and B. Riley Securities served as lead financial advisors, Edgemont Partners served as co-advisor, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher, LLC served as legal counsel to the Smile Design Dentistry.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 3,000 doctors in over 1,800 locations across 39 states and the District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com .

Media Contact

Jessica Thompson, Vice President of Communications

561-690-1465

[email protected]

SOURCE Heartland Dental