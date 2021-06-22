Heartland Dental Announces Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Initiatives

"We have given purposeful thought to how we can better lead from a diversity, equity, and inclusion standpoint." Tweet this

"Through these initiatives, our goal is to create and sustain a work environment where all individuals feel valued and represented and have the opportunity to excel," said Bauer.

Highlights of Heartland Dental's DE&I efforts include:

Enhanced Training & Education

The initiative includes enhancing the company's training for recruiting and hiring purposes and for team members throughout the company. A three-part recruiter training program includes assessing the company's efforts to identify opportunities for deepening partnerships with a broad range of colleges and universities. In addition, company-wide training for all employees is being updated to help team members better understand and avoid unconscious bias in the workplace.

Employee Resource Groups

Heartland Dental will begin offering employee resource groups (ERGs) to its team members. ERGs are voluntary groups led by and composed of employees who share common interests, backgrounds, or demographic factors such as gender or ethnicity. The groups will provide personal and professional development opportunities, allow employees to connect and share ideas, and increase visibility of groups within the company.

Enhanced Focus on Heartland Dental's Core Values

Additional efforts are underway to continue a culture of inclusiveness at Heartland Dental, and include initiatives highlighting three of the company's core values – Collaborate, Balance, and Celebrate.

The company's focus includes:

Helping to create and sustain a culture of inclusiveness

Better understanding supported doctors' and team members' experiences while developing strategies to help achieve a healthy work-life balance

Promoting gratitude and recognition for supported doctors and team members

Encouraging career growth and development while fostering a strong culture of diversity, inclusion, and excellence in patient care

Nick Hornsberry Named Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leader

Heartland Dental recently named Nick Hornsberry as Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Manager to lead the company's work in this area. He is responsible for developing and implementing DE&I strategy across departments and work processes and providing guidance to the company's DE&I Committee.

"I see my role not as telling people what diversity should look like but helping to create a culture where everyone feels comfortable bringing as much of themselves into the workplace as they like," said Hornsberry. "When all of our perspectives are represented, we achieve our best work as a company."

With more than 10 years in nonprofit management and political advocacy work across the Midwest and the South, Hornsberry brings to the role grassroots expertise in project management, team building, and strategic implementation. He most recently served as a Practice Manager of Operations for Heartland Dental. Hornsberry holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Chicago.

"We're excited about the work underway to live out our full potential and be the best company we can be," said Bauer. "We look forward to working alongside our supported doctors and team members to ensure that all of the talented and diverse perspectives within our Heartland Dental family are heard."

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into supporting over 2,300 dentists in more than 1,400 dental offices across 38 states. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit the company online at heartland.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Christy Hakman, Company Communications

(217) 821-5287 or [email protected]

SOURCE Heartland Dental

