Heartland Dental Announces Launch of the Orahh Care Dental Community

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the nation's largest dental support organization, today announced the launch of the Orahh Care Dental Community, a new opt-in community uniting supported doctors in a network dedicated to advancing comprehensive dental care. The Orahh Care Dental Community builds on the strength of local practices, offering a national presence where supported doctors are empowered with shared resources, best practices, and enhanced visibility – ultimately driving better outcomes for patients and providers alike.

"The Orahh Care Dental Community offers the doctors of Heartland Dental supported practices a community committed to excellence, while honoring their local roots and individuality," said Pat Bauer, President and CEO, Heartland Dental.

In addition to expanding access, the Orahh Care Dental Community strengthens the patient experience by supporting continuity of care through participating practices within the community and providing a clear, coordinated path for long-term oral health. For supported doctors, the initiative promotes continued professional growth, collaboration, and innovations.

"The Orahh Care Dental Community allows us to harness the value of our strategic partnerships, unlocking new opportunities for patient engagement that were not previously available to Heartland Dental supported practices," shared Sherianne James, Chief Marketing Officer, Heartland Dental. "By creating a shared community while maintaining strong local roots, we are empowering supported doctors and their teams to market at scale, deepen their connection to the communities they serve, and deliver even greater value to their patients. This is just the beginning of how we're reimagining support and growth for our supported practices."

Heartland Dental will continue to invest in innovation and partnerships that help supported doctors thrive, teams excel, and patients enjoy healthier smiles for years to come. More information, including how to find a participating practice, will be shared when the Orahh Care Dental Community officially activates in Q1 2026.

Orahh Care Dental Community Selected by AARP

In addition, the Orahh Care Dental Community was selected by AARP because of its commitment to making comprehensive oral care and positive patient experiences more accessible, from routine visits to complex treatments. Orahh Care Dental Community supports participating doctors by providing them with advanced training and digital diagnostics equipment that allows them to catch issues earlier, customize treatments and support patients' long term dental health at every stage.

"AARP selected Heartland Dental amongst dental support organizations because of its commitment to improving oral health and delivering positive patient experiences for the 50+ and helping to bring the importance of oral health to the forefront," said Greg Marion, Senior Vice President of Health Products and Services at AARP Services. "We are always looking out for AARP members' health needs; Heartland Dental and its Orahh Care Dental Community's network of almost 2,000 supported practices will help improve AARP member access to comprehensive care and deliver high-quality patient experiences."

"We are excited to offer supported doctors of the Orahh Care Dental Community help in making their dental practices and their teams reach and serve more patients. Our selection by AARP will help our message reach those 50 and older, who have unique and evolving oral care needs," said Bauer. "We expect this segment to grow further as Americans live healthier lives anchored on improved health and fitness of which oral care is an increasing part."

The Orahh Care Dental Community will focus on engaging and educating AARP members, potential and existing patients aged 50 years or older, on the importance of good oral care. This group can often have greater and more complex dental needs, including a higher prevalence of restorative care, periodontal treatment, tooth replacement, malocclusion and ongoing preventive services.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 3,000 doctors in over 1,900 locations across 39 states and the District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards; auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance; life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; and pharmacy services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 125 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

