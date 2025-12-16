Heartland Dental Selects Dentira to Transform Lab Procurement Across Its Nationwide Support Network

Dentira's Lab Management Platform Digitizes Lab Workflows for More Than 1,900 Heartland Dental Supported Offices

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the nation's leading dental support organization, today announced that it has selected Dentira as the enterprise Lab Management Platform for supported practices. This expansion of the companies' strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Heartland Dental's commitment to modernizing clinical operations, strengthening digital workflows, and expanding visibility across its network of more than 3,000 supported doctors and 1,900 supported practices nationwide. Heartland Dental supported practices have leveraged Dentira's clinical supplies procurement platform since 2021, helping thousands of supported practices nationwide achieve supply chain excellence and cost savings. This new expansion further strengthens that collaborative legacy.

Through the deployment of Dentira's Lab Marketplace & Automation Suite, Heartland Dental will provide its supported practices with access to a world class platform to help unify lab procurement, digital case routing, workflow compliance, financial reconciliation, and enterprise analytics into a single, real-time platform. This comprehensive approach is expected to help supported doctors improve case accuracy, reduce turnaround times, and provide unprecedented transparency across all lab relationships.

Heartland Dental will implement the full Dentira lab suite, which includes:

End-to-end integrations with leading intraoral scanners for seamless, automated case routing

Standardized submission workflows and platform-driven information gathering to improve case compliance and reduce remakes and clinical variability

A nationwide Lab network offering real-time pricing, capabilities, turnaround times, and performance

Integrations with major LMS platforms

Real-time case monitoring across all dental labs in a unified dashboard

Automated lab invoice processing and reconciliation

Enterprise analytics delivering insights into spend, cycle time, quality, and operational efficiency

Further, the Dentira Lab Management Platform will improve communication between Heartland Dental supported doctors and labs with real time chat, design approvals, and product changes. Together, these capabilities create one of the most advanced, scalable, and intelligence-driven lab ecosystems in the DSO industry.

"Lab workflows are mission-critical to patient outcomes," said Robert Mongrain, DMD, Director of Clinical Advocacy at Heartland Dental. "Dentira's platform provides our supported doctors and teams with a modern, standardized, and data-driven system that enhances quality, improves turnaround times, and delivers a level of visibility and accountability that has not previously been possible at this scale. This is a major step forward in our mission to support doctors as they deliver world-class care."

"We're honored to expand our partnership with Heartland Dental," said Vik Gupta, CEO of Dentira. "Heartland is the most sophisticated operator in the dental industry, and their decision to standardize on Dentira establishes a new benchmark for lab operations in multi-site dental support organizations. Dentira's technology is redefining how DSOs help manage labs for supported doctors – bringing accuracy, control, automation, and transparency to every step of the process."

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 3,000 doctors in over 1,900 locations across 39 states and the District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com.

About Dentira

Dentira Inc. is the market leader in intelligent procurement, spend management, and lab automation for multi-site dental organizations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Dentira supports more than 17,000 dental practices and over 200 DSOs across North America, Europe, and Australia. Its AI-powered platform unifies procurement, lab workflows, invoice reconciliation, and analytics into one real-time, enterprise-grade solution built for large healthcare operators. Learn more at dentira.com.

Media Contact

Jess Thompson, VP Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Heartland Dental