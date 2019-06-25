Heartland Dental Brings 100 Dental Students Together for Second-Annual "Launch" Leadership Summit

EFFINGHAM, Ill., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the largest dental support organization in the country, held its second-annual Launch event from June 20th-22nd at the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. This all-expenses-paid leadership summit for 2020 and 2021 dental student grads created an open forum for attendees to develop their leadership skills, network with colleague students and learn more about what career options best fit their objectives. This year, the event hosted 100 students representing 57 of the 66 dental schools in the country.

The event featured prominent industry and business speakers, including President and CEO of Heartland Dental, Patrick Bauer; author, lecturer & President of Sanborn & Associates, Inc., Mark Sanborn; leadership trainer and speaker for the Bell Leadership Institute, Elizabeth Gulledge, PH.D; along with additional mini sessions, panels and networking opportunities.

"It was a pleasure to present at this year's Launch summit and meet so many soon-to-be dentists," said Patrick Bauer. "This event is held with their best interests in mind. As they prepare to enter the dental industry and make important decisions that will impact their careers, we want to help give them an added boost and an opportunity to learn from one another."

Launch is a limited-access event for third-year and fourth-year dental students. View highlights from this year's Launch event here.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental was founded in 1997 by Rick Workman, DMD in Effingham, IL. Today, it is the nation's largest dental support organization with 12,000 employees providing non-clinical administrative support services to 1,500 supported dentists in more than 950 supported dental offices in 37 states. Its non-clinical administrative services include staffing, employee relations, procurement, administration, financial, marketing assistance, and information technology.

Heartland Dental is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. Heartland Dental remains headquartered in Effingham and offers supported dentists and team members continuing professional education and leadership training.

