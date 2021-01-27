Heartland Dental Builds on Transformational Year with Accelerated Growth Plans for 2021

Heartland Dental engaging with brokers, bankers and advisors to explore transition strategies for their dental clients. Tweet this

Heartland Dental now supports more than 1,800 dentists in over 1,150 offices across 38 states, with the following milestone affiliations and acquisitions completed in 2020:

Tru Family Dental in Illinois and Michigan , an acquisition inked in late December which included 23 supported offices.

in and , an acquisition inked in late December which included 23 supported offices. Mosaic Dental in Minneapolis, Minnesota added four supported offices.

in added four supported offices. Forum Dental in Missouri , which included six supported offices throughout the state.

in , which included six supported offices throughout the state. Research Triangle Dental in Durham, North Carolina , is a long-standing beacon of high-quality oral care in its community.

Several of these and other opportunities were referred to Heartland Dental by intermediaries whose clients are seeking the world-class growth, administrative relief, and liquidity options for which Heartland Dental is known. Doctors trust that their legacy in the communities they serve will continue to thrive with the support of Heartland Dental.

Livingstone, an international mid-market M&A and debt advisory firm, advised Research Triangle Dental on its recent affiliation with Heartland Dental. "Based on our success in selling dental practices, we knew Heartland Dental's strong culture, doctor-led approach, and deep experience affiliating with private practices was ideally aligned with our client's specific transition needs," said Ryan Buckley, Partner at Livingstone. "Within 65 days from first contact to closing, Heartland's affiliation team provided a solid valuation of both the non-clinical and clinical assets, developed rapport with RT Dental's providers and employees, and executed an efficient, non-disruptive diligence investigation. Our client was proud to have completed a transaction with the industry's largest DSO."

"Our doctor-led culture and full-range of support positions us as the leading transition solution for successful dental practice owners," explained Mark Greenstein, EVP and Chief Growth Officer for Heartland Dental. "We're finding one of the biggest pain points for doctors and group owners is growing infrastructure to scale – namely day-to-day operational challenges such as talent acquisition, employee management, clinical education offerings and marketing services. For over 20 years, Heartland Dental has invested in developing world-class capabilities in these areas and is the best option for dentists and sellers to realize the full value of their work while providing growth opportunities to their associates and teams."

Single offices and groups affiliating with Heartland Dental have found immediate access to increased resources and support services including drawing on the nation's most comprehensive continuing education programs, leadership training opportunities, state-of-the-art equipment, best-in-class operational efficiencies, and superior benefits. "Our business model provides all supported doctors an opportunity to not only gain immediate relief from their day-to-day non-clinical administrative burdens, but also the ability to utilize our proven systems and processes so they can deliver exceptional oral care to their patients, and maximize their own clinical and economic growth now, and into the future," added Greenstein.

Dr. John Mittelsteadt, a dental-entrepreneur who affiliated his Mosaic offices with Heartland Dental, said, "We were attracted to Heartland Dental because of its commitment to our dental team and to continuing our 30-year mission of community service. Affiliating with Heartland has also brought us standout advantages including expanded benefits and enhanced continuing education and leadership opportunities for supported doctors and teams."

Heartland Dental provides non-clinical administrative support so dentists and their teams can focus on delivering high-quality clinical care and excellent patient experiences. Heartland's support includes assistance with human resources, marketing, IT, supplies, insurance credentialing, accounting, and more. The company is also widely known for providing supported doctors and hygienists with an abundance of continuing education programs and leadership development opportunities.

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into supporting over 1,800 dentists in more than 1,150 dental offices across 38 states. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit the company online at heartland.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

