Summer 2026 INFLUENCE Magazine feature explores the friendship, mentorship, and leadership philosophy behind one of dentistry's most influential partnerships

TAMPA, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Bauer, CEO of Heartland Dental, and Amol Nirgudkar, CEO and Co-Founder of Patient Prism, are featured together on the cover of the Summer 2026 issue of INFLUENCE Magazine in what is believed to be a first for the dental industry: the leader of the world's largest dental support organization (DSO) sharing a magazine cover with the founder of an artificial intelligence company.

Heartland Dental CEO Patrick Bauer and Patient Prism Founder Amol Nirgudkar Share Landmark Magazine Cover

The issue debuts this week during the 13th Annual Dykema DSO Conference, the premier gathering of dental support organization leaders, founders and investors. Its cover story, "The Leaders We Become," tells the story behind a seven-year friendship that began with a breakfast meeting in 2019 and evolved into a partnership that helped shape the way both CEOs think about growth, innovation, and patient care, confirming that meaningful transformation in healthcare starts with leadership.

"The greatest leaders are the ones who invest in people," said Bauer. "I've always believed that if you can help someone become the best version of themselves, you've given them a gift that lasts far beyond any business relationship. Leadership starts with kindness, curiosity and a willingness to keep learning, and those principles matter just as much in technology as they do in patient care."

At the center of the story is the Bell Leadership method developed by Dr. Gerald Bell, founder of the Bell Leadership Institute. Bauer has practiced Bell's leadership principles for decades, completing daily written leadership exercises and self-reflection practices that have shaped his approach to building culture, developing people and leading through change. Over the years, he shared those lessons with Nirgudkar, not as a new business strategy, but as a mentor committed to helping another leader grow.

The feature also chronicles a pivotal chapter in Patient Prism's growth. After receiving candid feedback from Heartland Dental and other industry leaders, Nirgudkar made the decision to rebuild the company's technology from the ground up.

"Pat has always challenged me to pursue truth over ego and growth over comfort," said Nirgudkar. "He taught me that being authentic is more important than being likable and that leadership is something you practice every day, especially when the decisions are difficult. Many of the most important decisions I've made at Patient Prism have stemmed from what Pat has taught me."

The timing of the article's publishing coincides with Nirgudkar's appearance at the 13th Annual Dykema DSO Conference, where he will lead a session titled "Four Levers Driving Organic Same-Store Growth in 2026." The presentation takes place Wednesday, July 15, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm Mountain Time, and will focus on how DSOs can unlock growth within existing operations by improving patient access, team performance, and execution.

During his presentation, Nirgudkar will also share findings from Patient Prism's analysis of more than 12 million patient calls, which found that voicemail rates within large dental organizations range from 20% to 40%, meaning a significant number of patients who are actively seeking care are not immediately connecting with a member of the practice team. Those missed connections often become lost opportunities, as patients move on when they cannot reach a practice or do not receive timely follow-up.

The findings underscore a central theme of the cover story: sustainable growth comes from improving the everyday patient experience rather than simply adding new technology.

Together, Bauer and Nirgudkar hope the article and presentation serve as a reminder that the future of healthcare will be shaped not only by innovation, but by the leaders willing to listen, learn, and help others succeed.

The Summer 2026 issue of INFLUENCE Magazine also features Nirgudkar's bylined article, "Same-Store Growth Starts Inside the Four Walls You Already Own," as well as a letter of gratitude to the DSO community.

About Patient Prism

Patient Prism is an AI-powered Revenue Activation System that helps healthcare organizations uncover missed revenue opportunities, improve patient access and drive same-store growth. By capturing and analyzing patient interactions across calls, voicemails, texts, chats and scheduling channels, Patient Prism helps organizations identify performance gaps, activate workflows and convert more patient inquiries into appointments and completed care. For more information, visit www.PatientPrism.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Patient Prism