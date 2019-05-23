Heartland Dental Helps Supported Dentists Advance Their Cosmetic Dentistry Skills at the 2019 Aesthetic Continuum

DALLAS, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the largest dental support organization in the country, kicked off its 14th annual Aesthetic Continuum event on Friday, May 17th. The Aesthetic Continuum is the largest cosmetic, live-patient program in the country, which brings both experienced, mentor dentists and new dentists together to learn and experience the process of completing ideal, state-of-the-art smile designs. This year's Aesthetic Continuum was led by three of the most successful cosmetic dentists in the country – Dr. Craig Goldin, Dr. Marvin Berlin, and PAC Live Founder, Dr. Michael Koczarski.

"For participating dentists, having the ability to partner with an experienced mentor during the event is invaluable. This gives participants the baseline knowledge and confidence to start creating smile designs on their own," said Dr. Rick Workman, Founder & Executive Chairman of Heartland Dental. "On the other side, this is a great opportunity for patients as well. Once their cases are completed through the program, they get the beautiful, healthy new smile they've always wanted."

Clinical mentors use their experience and knowledge to help attendees learn the principles of cosmetic dentistry, including diagnosis and case selection, materials, preparation design, impression technique, temporization, cementation, occlusion, and photography.

Since 2005, over 700 attending dentists have completed the program and provided over 7,000 restorations to patients. To watch a quick recap of the Aesthetic Continuum event, please click here.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental was founded in 1997 by Rick Workman, DMD in Effingham, IL. Today, it is the nation's largest dental support organization with 12,000 employees providing non-clinical administrative support services to over 1,500 supported dentists in more than 900 supported dental offices in 37 states. Its non-clinical administrative services include staffing, employee relations, procurement, administration, financial, marketing assistance, and information technology.

Heartland Dental is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. Heartland Dental remains headquartered in Effingham and offers supported dentists and team members continuing professional education and leadership training.

