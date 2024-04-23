Heartland Dental Provides Access to VideaHealth's AI Platform Across National Footprint of Over 1700 Supported Practices

Three industry leaders – Heartland Dental, VideaHealth, and Henry Schein One – collaborate to complete the largest rollout of dental AI completed in under 10 weeks

EFFINGHAM, Ill., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the nation's leading dental support organization (DSO), proudly announces the successful implementation of VideaAI, VideaHealth's dental AI platform, offering supported doctors and their teams an advanced tool to help elevate patient care while maintaining clinical autonomy. This marks a significant achievement for Heartland Dental and its supported practices, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to world class tools, technologies, and clinical innovations that enable efficiency and excellence. This is the largest rollout of dental AI in industry history, completed in just under 10 weeks.

"Years of due diligence, strong partnerships, and collaboration across our team of industry experts were crucial components to a successful implementation. The speed of the implementation was ultimately the result of that due diligence and underscores Heartland Dental's dedication to providing our supported doctors and their teams with access to advanced solutions that align with our proven systems," shared Timothy Quirt, DDS, MBA, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations.

VideaAI has empowered Heartland Dental and its supported practices to streamline operations, enhance collaboration, and unlock new opportunities for growth. By leveraging the advanced features and capabilities of this innovative solution, Heartland Dental supported practices have experienced a multitude of benefits, including:

**Increased Patient Engagement: VideaAI's personalized patient communication tools build on Heartland Dental's supported practices' commitment to further improve patient engagement and satisfaction, leading to better treatment outcomes.

**Improved Operational Efficiency: VideaAI's analytics and insights have enabled Heartland Dental to identify areas for operational improvement for supported practices, leading to increased efficiency and cost savings.

**Enhanced Training and Education: VideaHealth's video-based training modules have facilitated better training and education for dental staff, helping to promote consistent delivery of high-quality care across practices.

VideaHealth has a hybrid, virtual-first approach to engaging dental practices to deliver support at scale. VideaHealth's support structure and strong collaboration with the Heartland Dental team contributed to Heartland's successful implementation and continues to facilitate adoption efforts for supported offices. "My sincerest hope is that the successful rollout of AI across the vast Heartland Dental supported footprint will help other DSOs recognize what is possible. With many DSOs whose scale is smaller, rollout is possible in a matter of weeks, not months," said Florian Hillen, Founder and CEO of VideaHealth.

"Our supported doctors, hygiene providers, and dental office team members are highly engaged with the VideaAI platform. Heartland supported providers and team members are learning from one another and sharing best practices, a living example of the community aspect of our supported network and their commitment to continuous improvement and collaboration," reflected Seth Gibree, DMD, FAGD, Senior Director of Clinical AI and Innovation.

Heartland Dental's unique doctor-led culture and support model ensures that initiatives, such as the implementation of VideaAI, are those that are best positioned to help supported doctors enhance patient care. With the successful implementation of VideaAI technology, Heartland Dental reaffirms its position as a leader in dentistry and looks forward to achieving even greater milestones in the future.

