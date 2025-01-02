Heartland Dental Launches "Masters and Mentors" Campaign to Highlight Doctor-Led Culture and Leadership Development

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the nation's leading dental support organization (DSO), has announced the launch of its new brand campaign, Masters and Mentors, which reflects its deep commitment to its doctor-led culture and support model and its foundation of helping to empower dental professionals to achieve career excellence.

Built on the philosophy of Heartland Dental's Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr. Rick Workman, "Doctors helping doctors become the best versions of themselves," the Masters and Mentors campaign showcases the power of collaboration, mentorship, and education within Heartland Dental. The campaign highlights real-life stories and insights from supported doctors and hygienists, offering a view into their experiences in building their clinical expertise and leadership in dentistry.

"The Masters and Mentors campaign exemplifies our mission to help dental professionals grow as clinicians and leaders, shaping the future of the dental industry. It's about building strong leaders who can serve as mentors and deliver comprehensive, top-tier care for their patients," said Pat Bauer, CEO of Heartland Dental.

The campaign features Dr. William Bloink, Founding Partner of Heartland Dental, alongside other Heartland Dental-supported doctors and hygienists, sharing their journeys toward mastery, advancing their careers, and embracing innovations such as Artificial Intelligence.

"Doctors need to stay at the forefront of advancements in dentistry to provide exceptional care and lead their teams effectively," shared Dr. Bloink. "This campaign is a testament to the power of mentorship and continuous learning. By sharing our experiences, we can inspire others to achieve their professional goals and continue to elevate the standard of care in their supported practices."

Through video testimonials, educational resources, and career-building insights, Masters and Mentors reinforces Heartland Dental's unwavering dedication to fostering a culture where professionals can thrive, innovate, and lead with confidence.

The Masters and Mentors campaign is now live across Heartland Dental's website and social media platforms. To learn more, visit www.heartland.com.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 3,000 doctors in over 1,750 locations across 39 states and the District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Thompson, Vice President of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Heartland Dental