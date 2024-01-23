Heartland Dental Names Tamra Kempf as General Counsel

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the nation's leading dental support organization (DSO), is pleased to announce the immediate appointment of Tamra Kempf as Senior Vice President and permanent General Counsel. Kempf, previously serving as interim General Counsel, now officially joins the senior leadership team under the guidance of Pat Bauer, President and CEO.

Bauer expressed confidence in Kempf's capabilities, stating, "Tamra's demonstrated legal, business, and governance expertise, particularly in her role as interim General Counsel, underscores her unique qualifications for this leadership position. Her instrumental role in advancing Heartland Dental supports our position as a top-performing DSO, and our supported doctors and team members will undoubtedly benefit from her valuable insights and leadership."

Tamra Kempf has been an integral leader within Heartland Dental's Legal team since joining as Senior Corporate Counsel in 2016. Progressing to VP, Deputy General Counsel in 2018, she focused on litigation management, contract review, and affiliation legal support. Over the years, Kempf has played a pivotal role in expanding the Legal department and providing strategic leadership to protect and advance the company's legal interests.

In her new role as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Kempf will join the Heartland Dental Senior Leadership Team, leading the Legal, Compliance, and Government Affairs teams.

"Heartland Dental is at an inflection point in its pursuit of excellence as a top performing DSO, and our talented and dedicated legal, compliance, and government affairs teams will play an ever-important role in supporting high-quality outcomes," said Kempf. "I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success."

Kempf brings a wealth of expertise. Before joining Heartland Dental, she served as Chief Legal Counsel and Associate General Counsel at the American Dental Association. Prior roles include partnerships at Bell, Boyd, & Lloyd and Peterson & Ross, and a staff attorney at the Federal Trade Commission.

Kempf holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Knox College, a master's degree in economics from the University of Miami Herbert Business School, and a juris doctorate from the University of Miami School of Law.

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 2,800 doctors in over 1,700 locations across 38 states and the District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com .

