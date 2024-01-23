Heartland Dental Names Tamra Kempf as General Counsel

News provided by

Heartland Dental

23 Jan, 2024, 09:05 ET

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the nation's leading dental support organization (DSO), is pleased to announce the immediate appointment of Tamra Kempf as Senior Vice President and permanent General Counsel. Kempf, previously serving as interim General Counsel, now officially joins the senior leadership team under the guidance of Pat Bauer, President and CEO.

Continue Reading
Heartland Dental Names Tamra Kempf as General Counsel
Heartland Dental Names Tamra Kempf as General Counsel

Bauer expressed confidence in Kempf's capabilities, stating, "Tamra's demonstrated legal, business, and governance expertise, particularly in her role as interim General Counsel, underscores her unique qualifications for this leadership position. Her instrumental role in advancing Heartland Dental supports our position as a top-performing DSO, and our supported doctors and team members will undoubtedly benefit from her valuable insights and leadership."

Tamra Kempf has been an integral leader within Heartland Dental's Legal team since joining as Senior Corporate Counsel in 2016. Progressing to VP, Deputy General Counsel in 2018, she focused on litigation management, contract review, and affiliation legal support. Over the years, Kempf has played a pivotal role in expanding the Legal department and providing strategic leadership to protect and advance the company's legal interests.

In her new role as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Kempf will join the Heartland Dental Senior Leadership Team, leading the Legal, Compliance, and Government Affairs teams.

"Heartland Dental is at an inflection point in its pursuit of excellence as a top performing DSO, and our talented and dedicated legal, compliance, and government affairs teams will play an ever-important role in supporting high-quality outcomes," said Kempf. "I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success."

Kempf brings a wealth of expertise. Before joining Heartland Dental, she served as Chief Legal Counsel and Associate General Counsel at the American Dental Association. Prior roles include partnerships at Bell, Boyd, & Lloyd and Peterson & Ross, and a staff attorney at the Federal Trade Commission.

Kempf holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Knox College, a master's degree in economics from the University of Miami Herbert Business School, and a juris doctorate from the University of Miami School of Law.

About Heartland Dental
Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 2,800 doctors in over 1,700 locations across 38 states and the District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com.

Media Contact
Jessica Thompson, Vice President of Communications
[email protected] 

SOURCE Heartland Dental

Also from this source

Heartland Dental Brings Best-In-Class Dental AI to the Nation's Leading Supported Footprint

Heartland Dental Brings Best-In-Class Dental AI to the Nation's Leading Supported Footprint

Heartland Dental, the nation's leading dental support organization (DSO) with over 1,700 supported practices nationwide, announced today it has...
Heartland Dental Supported Practices Give Back to Their Communities Through Annual Companywide Free Dentistry Day

Heartland Dental Supported Practices Give Back to Their Communities Through Annual Companywide Free Dentistry Day

Heartland Dental proudly announced today the resounding success of its third annual Companywide Free Dentistry Day, which took place on September 9,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Dentistry

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.