Heartland Dental on Track to Deliver Accelerated Growth in 2021

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental , the nation's largest dental support organization, today announced it has added more than 348 practices to its network since the beginning of the year, further solidifying its position as the DSO industry leader. The company is now affiliated with more than 2,300 doctors in 1,400 locations across 38 states.

Heartland Dental provides non-clinical administrative support so dentists and their teams can focus on delivering high-quality clinical care and excellent patient experiences. Heartland's support includes assistance with human resources, marketing, IT, supplies, insurance credentialing, accounting, and more. The company is also widely known for providing supported doctors and hygienists with an abundance of continuing education programs and leadership development opportunities. With expanded affiliations and the establishment of new supported offices, the company will now support the broadest range of dental care practices in its 24-year history and is on pace to deliver 40 percent growth of affiliated practices for calendar year 2021.

"Our affiliation program is off to a very strong start, especially in the group space. We've closed three group affiliations thus far this year, with a strong pipeline that we expect to help generate new relationships and yield strong growth in the second half of the year," Pat Bauer, President and CEO shared.

Group affiliations closed in the first half of 2021 include a large practice based in Naperville, Illinois, which encompasses 14 supported doctors in 3 offices, and a multi-office practice in Dallas, Texas. The Dallas market practice is especially significant as it diversifies our portfolio of supported practices beyond family dentistry to include affiliations with groups that offer orthodontics, oral surgery, endodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics and other oral care specialties.

Both the Dallas and Naperville affiliation opportunities came through introductions by intermediaries that are more prominent than ever in the Heartland Dental paradigm. The former was brought by Tusk Partners, a leading dental industry merger and acquisition advisory firm, the latter by the practice's accounting firm. The increased work with intermediaries complements the company's success in securing new affiliations opportunities while further expanding its de novo opportunities as well.

In May of this year, Heartland Dental also announced the close of a strategic transaction with American Dental Partners, which supports 22 dental group practices. American Dental Partners has brought an expansive platform of high-quality supported practices to Heartland Dental's network.

Heartland Dental has collaborated in opening over 30 de novo practices to date and expects to open a record number of ~67 de novo practices in 2021, compared to an average of 50 opened each year from 2018 through 2020. With supporting de novo practices, Heartland Dental has focused efforts on supporting the expansion of the availability of quality care in high growth markets where the number of dental care practices has not been sufficient to serve the influx of new residences.

"With our supported de novo practices, we help bring to the many growing parts of the country some of the very best dental practices," said Mark Greenstein, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer for Heartland Dental. "As more people move to these areas, they're looking for great oral health care, and our goal is to help bring them a facility that the community and our supported doctors and team members can be proud of."

"Heartland Dental's doctor led culture and business model provides supported doctors with the opportunities to focus on dentistry as we support with the day to day non-clinical administrative work flow with our innovative yet proven systems and processes so they can deliver exceptional oral care to their patients, and maximize their own clinical and economic growth now, and into the future. Heartland Dental's support model and service offerings are a differentiator and continue to drive our growth," Pat Bauer concluded.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 2,300 doctors in approximately 1,400 locations across 38 states. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

