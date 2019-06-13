Heartland Dental to Host Second-Annual "Launch" Leadership Summit for Dental Students

EFFINGHAM, Ill., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the largest dental support organization in the country, will hold its second-annual Launch event from June 20th-22nd. This all-expenses-paid leadership summit for 2020 and 2021 dental student grads will be housed at the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. The event aims to help new grads develop their leadership skills, network with colleagues and discover what options would best fit their career goals. This year, the event will host 100 students representing 57 of the 66 dental schools from across the country.

"Last year's Launch event was a valuable opportunity to help attending students build foundational leadership skills and learn more about what they want out of their future dental careers," said Rick Workman, DMD, Founder and Executive Chairman of Heartland Dental. "That is the purpose of Launch, and I'm very excited we can offer a new group of future dentists the same great educational opportunity."

Featured speakers and activities at the event include:

President and CEO of Heartland Dental, Patrick Bauer

Author, lecturer & President of Sanborn & Associates, Inc., Mark Sanborn

Leadership trainer and speaker for the Bell Leadership Institute, Elizabeth Gulledge , PH.D

, PH.D Additional mini sessions, panels and networking opportunities

Launch is a limited-access event for third-year and fourth-year dental students. Check out highlights from the 2018 Launch event here.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental was founded in 1997 by Rick Workman, DMD in Effingham, IL. Today, it is the nation's largest dental support organization with 12,000 employees providing non-clinical administrative support services to 1,500 supported dentists in more than 950 supported dental offices in 37 states. Its non-clinical administrative services include staffing, employee relations, procurement, administration, financial, marketing assistance, and information technology.

Heartland Dental is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. Heartland Dental remains headquartered in Effingham and offers supported dentists and team members continuing professional education and leadership training.

