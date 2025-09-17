Heartland Food Products Group, manufacturer of SPLENDA® BRAND, acquires SLIMFAST® US brand

United by Purpose: Empowering Healthier Choices With Great Taste

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Food Products Group—manufacturer of SPLENDA® BRAND low calorie sweeteners, drink mixes, coffee, and nutritional beverages—has acquired the SLIMFAST® US brand from Glanbia PLC.

"The addition of SLIMFAST® to the Heartland family, alongside our SPLENDA® BRAND, reinforces our commitment to helping consumers live healthier, more balanced lives," said Ted Gelov, Heartland Chairman and CEO. "Both brands share a common purpose, empowering people to make better choices without sacrificing taste or enjoyment. Together, we can deliver trusted solutions in weight management and sugar reduction, two of the biggest consumer needs shaping the future of nutrition."

About the Splenda® Brand Based outside of Indianapolis, Heartland Food Products Group is a global leader in the production of low- and no-calorie sweetener products, creamers, beverage concentrates, coffee, and nutritional drinks. Heartland is on a mission to help people live happier, healthier, and longer lives by making it easier to reduce sugar. The Splenda Brand, owned and made by Heartland, is the clear #1 zero-calorie sweetener brand in the USA and the #1 recommended sweetener brand by doctors & dietitians. Since 1991, Splenda has helped millions reduce their sugar intake with a full line of products including Splenda Sweeteners, Splenda Stevia Sweeteners, Splenda Monk Fruit Sweeteners, Splenda Liquid Water Enhancers, Splenda Coffee Creamers, Splenda Diabetic Care Shakes, Splenda Syrups, Splenda Sweet Teas and more. To learn more, visit Heartland at www.heartlandfpg.com and Splenda at www.splenda.com.

Splenda® Joins Elanco and HATCH to Support 'Nutrition Secure Indianapolis' to Strengthen Family Health Through Nutrition and Education

Splenda®, a leading global health and wellness brand in sweeteners, has teamed up with Elanco and HATCH, as well as other partners to sponsor...
Splenda Launches Partnership with Best - Selling Author Nicholas Sparks

The iconic Splenda yellow packets are about to get more lovable. This summer, Splenda - the #1 American Sweetener Brand - is thrilled to launch its...
