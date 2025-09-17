Heartland Food Products Group, manufacturer of SPLENDA® BRAND, acquires SLIMFAST® US brand

"The addition of SLIMFAST® to the Heartland family, alongside our SPLENDA® BRAND, reinforces our commitment to helping consumers live healthier, more balanced lives," said Ted Gelov, Heartland Chairman and CEO. "Both brands share a common purpose, empowering people to make better choices without sacrificing taste or enjoyment. Together, we can deliver trusted solutions in weight management and sugar reduction, two of the biggest consumer needs shaping the future of nutrition."

About the Splenda® Brand Based outside of Indianapolis, Heartland Food Products Group is a global leader in the production of low- and no-calorie sweetener products, creamers, beverage concentrates, coffee, and nutritional drinks. Heartland is on a mission to help people live happier, healthier, and longer lives by making it easier to reduce sugar. The Splenda Brand, owned and made by Heartland, is the clear #1 zero-calorie sweetener brand in the USA and the #1 recommended sweetener brand by doctors & dietitians. Since 1991, Splenda has helped millions reduce their sugar intake with a full line of products including Splenda Sweeteners, Splenda Stevia Sweeteners, Splenda Monk Fruit Sweeteners, Splenda Liquid Water Enhancers, Splenda Coffee Creamers, Splenda Diabetic Care Shakes, Splenda Syrups, Splenda Sweet Teas and more. To learn more, visit Heartland at www.heartlandfpg.com and Splenda at www.splenda.com.

SOURCE Heartland Food Products Group